The 7 Best Twitch Alternatives

Like Kleenex for tissues or Band-Aid for bandages, Twitch has become the generic descriptor for video game streaming. The Justin.tv spin-off started in obscurity, but went on to get purchased by Amazon for nearly $1 billion, and is now the 12th most visited website in the United States. Its wide appeal has brought the likes of Deadmau5, Drake and various esports teams to the platform.

It's been difficult for other streaming websites to compete, but a few have squeezed through the cracks to fill the niches Twitch can't occupy. And as Twitch gets inundated with risque streamers and occasionally toxic chat rooms, here are some options for gamers looking for something different.

Credit: Mixer