The 9 Best Survival Games to Play Now

Terraria

Terraria is a 2D survival platformer game that's as easygoing or as hardcore as you want it to be. Playable with up to eight other people, Terraria starts out with some simple house-building to create shelter from the monsters that come at night both for you and for any nonplayer characters that may come along to help you. Once you meet your basic needs, you'll quickly discover more and more dangerous places on the map, either above ground or as you dig deep into the dirt.

Terraria features a hardcore mode that deletes your character permanently upon death, a "mediumcore" mode in which your inventory resets on death and a softcore mode with no death penalties. You'll discover powerful boss fights that require special conditions to trigger, locked-away temples you'll need to learn how to breach and a whole second half of the game that's unlockable after you've beaten the boss.

Available on: PC, Mac, PS4, PS3, PS Vita, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Wii U, 3DS, Switch, iOS, Android

Credit: 505 Games