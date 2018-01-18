11 Best Startups to Watch in 2018

Promising Products Worth Watching

Big things can come from small packages. Although tech titans like Apple, Amazon, Google and Samsung introduce all kinds of gadgets and gizmos in a given year, sometimes the most noteworthy tech comes from unexpected sources. After spending a week at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, we spotted more than a few companies working on some intriguing products that could soon find their way to a retail shelf near you.

Think of these as some of the most promising ideas you haven't heard of — at least not yet.

Credit: Tom's Guide