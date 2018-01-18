11 Best Startups to Watch in 2018
Promising Products Worth Watching
Big things can come from small packages. Although tech titans like Apple, Amazon, Google and Samsung introduce all kinds of gadgets and gizmos in a given year, sometimes the most noteworthy tech comes from unexpected sources. After spending a week at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, we spotted more than a few companies working on some intriguing products that could soon find their way to a retail shelf near you.
Think of these as some of the most promising ideas you haven't heard of — at least not yet.
Notch
Strap Notch's sensors onto your body, and you can use motion capture to create a 3D model of yourself on a smartphone. That comes in particularly handy if you want to record movement and see whether your form measures up to how it's supposed to be done — think training where athletes can study things like golf swings, fitness where you can evaluate your exercise form, or even performance where dancers can confirm they're mastering a particular step. Notch has already produced developer tools for app makers, which is available for $379. It is planning to come out with a product for consumers later this year.
Memobird and Cubinote
Memobird takes an old-school approach to messaging. You can type or handwrite a message on your phone or tablet, and then send it remotely to the always-on Memobird printer, which will re-create a printed copy of your note. Memobird's creators tout the device as a way of staying in touch with older relatives, who might prefer to get their messages, doodles and reminders in printed rather than digital form. Because the $79 Memobird uses a thermal printer, there's no ink to replace — you just have to restock the paper, which costs $10 for three rolls. The same folks behind Memobird are preparing to launch Cubinote in March. That $149 printer outputs 3 x 3- and 3 x 5-inch notes with adhesive right on the back. It’s more of a collaborative tool for offices and students who want to share notes and brainstorms on ready-to-paste paper.
Wi Surf
With more devices able to charge wirelessly, you're going to want charging pads that can deliver the needed juice to your phones, tablets and other gadgets. Wi Surf is a French startup that believes you should also enjoy some flexibility when it comes to wireless-charging pads. It offers 5.9 x 5.9 x 0.4-inch slabs you connect like puzzle pieces, picking your favorite color and texture to help the charging station blend in with your desk, dresser or countertop. Wi Surf says its slabs can deliver 10 to 35 watts of power for phones using the Qi wireless-charging standard. A four-slab configuration will cost around $99.
Uvisio
There's such a thing as too much fun in the sun, so Uvisio wants to take the guesswork out of figuring out when you've soaked up too many rays. The wearable monitors your UV exposure, which it does by taking both your complexion and the sunscreen you're wearing into account. Connecting to your phone over Bluetooth, Uvisio's Sun Coach device alerts you when it's time to apply another layer of protection. The monitor is already available in Europe, and Dutch-based Uvisio hopes to bring it to the U.S. before the end of 2018, for less than $50.
Yinscorp
A lot of parts go into making Yinscorp's Count Projector — an HD pico projector that includes a smartphone dock, an LED lamp, an omnidirectional mic and a stereo speaker — but the results are something to see. This gadget beams interactive images onto a wall or tabletop, effectively converting any phone with a front-facing camera and a decent processor into an augmented- reality projector.
Yinscorp sees the device as an educational or entertainment tool. A demo app created for Count Projector used playing cards to summon up AR versions of animals on a tabletop, which would then interact with physical objects you placed in their way. The $499 projector is nearly production-ready, with a crowdfunding campaign in the works for later this spring.
Quick Energy Quick-E Charge
Quick Energy's Quick-E Charge is a one-time-use battery you send back to the company when you're done tapping into its power. It's relatively affordable, starting at $1.99; you just drop the used batteries in the mail when you're done. There are options for almost every phone and several new laptops, so you can get a charge for lots of devices very conveniently.
When the batteries return, Quick Energy recharges them before sending them back out. That creates less waste than if you were to buy — and throw out — batteries on your own, since they all get second (and third and fourth) lives. Right now, the service is rolling out in London, but Quick Energy says the next stop is New York City, before eventually moving on to other cities in the United States.
Caveasy One
Even if you don't know your cabernet from your Chianti, the Caveasy One will make you feel like a wine expert. The connected wine rack uses an app to scan each wine bottle's label, and then alerts you when one is at its apogee and ready to drink. You can browse your selection in the companion app, which will even suggest wine pairings and monitor the temperature of your wine cellar.
With a Bluetooth connection, you'll get all of the data you can possibly want — if you're willing to pay more than $500 to store your wine in a way that will tell you everything you need to know about it.
Moduware
Google's Project Ara may be dead, but Australian startup Moduware is keeping the dream of a modular phone alive. Rather than making a handset with pieces that snap on and off like Motorola's Z line of phones, and that Google wanted to do with Project Ara, Moduware will sell a $149 external Modpack station that you connect to your phone via Bluetooth. The Modpack, which doubles as an external battery, has six slots you can use for modules that include a speaker, a thermometer, a laser pointer and a distance sensor.
CircuitMess
Albert Gajšak, an 18-year-old from Croatia, dropped out of school to develop MAKERbuino, a product that combines the fun of mobile gaming with the joy of building your own electronics. The device comes as a kit, with all the pieces you need to build a Gameboy-like portable console, using an Arduino board and a grayscale display. Clearly, there's some interest in this DIY game console: MAKERbuino raised more than $100,000 on Kickstarter, blowing past its $10,000 goal.
Lynky
Forget Echo Snow: Lynky delivers a 5-inch touch-screen panel that's powered by Google Assistant. You can configure Linkey to control your other smart-home devices, either as a stand-alone device or as a replacement for a wall switch. With Zigbee, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi built in, Lynky can act as a smart-home hub, too. It's going to cost $149 when it arrives later this year, with Lynky's creators looking to line up partnerships before then.
Elliptic Labs
We've run into Elliptic Labs before, with the company showing off its ultrasound-based sensor that can deactivate a smartphone screen when you raise the phone to make a phone call. (Elliptic's sensor is used in Xiaomi's bezel-free Mi Mix phone, for example.) These days, Elliptic is working with Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 845, tapping into that mobile processor's neural-processing engine with its ultrasound gesture-based technology. Standing 7 feet away from a phone, an Elliptic exec could activate the device's camera just by making a specific gesture. In another demo, he was able to control music playback on an Alexa-powered app with a wave of his hand — a development that figures to impact future voice-powered speakers.
