Best Smartphones at Cricket, Ranked Top to Bottom
Best Cricket Wireless Phones
If saving the most on wireless service is important to you, you're going to want to take a look at Cricket. An AT&T subsidiary, Cricket uses the network of its parent company, making it one of the most reliable service providers in the prepaid realm. (Don't expect AT&T speeds, though: data gets capped at 8 Mbps on Cricket, as we found out when testing carrier speeds.) Cricket's pricing is competitive too, with 4GB and 8GB plans at $35 and $45 per month respectively, after you factor in a monthly autopay discount.
Since we ranked wireless carriers earlier this year, Cricket is pushing to broaden its selection of smartphones, adding exclusives to go with its supply of flagship devices and low-cost options. Here are our top picks for the best phones you can find at Cricket. (Image Credit: Adam Ismail/Tom's Guide)
Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung’s latest and greatest isn’t just one of the best phones available on Cricket – it’s one of the best phones, period. The Galaxy S8’s 5.8-inch AMOLED display sets a new standard for the industry, and its edge-to-edge design has inspired a horde of imitators. The rear camera rivals the best from Apple and Google for the mobile photography throne. So long as you can put up with the awkwardly-positioned fingerprint sensor, the S8 is a joy to behold. Did we mention it has a headphone jack? (Image Credit: Samsung)
iPhone 8
The fastest smartphone ever is coming to Cricket. The iPhone 8 refines Apple’s flagship with wireless charging, a new glass design, and improved augmented reality capabilities. Thanks to the new A11 Bionic processor, the iPhone 8 delivers world-beating performance that’s edged out only by the larger, pricier iPhone 8 Plus, which Cricket does not sell. At $699 however, the iPhone 8 is the most expensive phone on this list, and you can't pay off the phone in installments at Cricket like you can at the Big Four carriers. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)
LG X Charge
It turns out you only have to spend $129 to get unrivaled battery life. The LG X Charge is the successor to last year's X Power, which was already a very long-lasting handset. The X Power achieved 13 hours during Tom's Guide’s Battery Test, destroying the 9:40 smartphone average. The new phone's battery is even bigger at 4,500 mAh, and the X Charge features a 5.5-inch screen to the X Power's 5.3-inch display. While the X Charge is underwhelming on the whole – this is a budget device, after all – you will find respectable performance for the money, as well as microSD compatibility to house extra media, games, and apps. (Image Credit: LG)
Alcatel Idol 5
The just-announced Idol 5 boasts a number of features typically found in more premium smartphones, like NFC, an all-aluminum build, and fast charging, yet costs only $199. While the Idol 5 lacks a fingerprint sensor – a feature we enjoyed in the unlocked, $279 Idol 5S – this Cricket-exclusive model retains the Idol series’ stunning design. It’s one of the most distinctive looking devices at this price point, and it’ll be available starting October 27. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)
iPhone 7
With all the money you’re saving on monthly service, why not shell out a little extra for a high-end phone? The iPhone 8 may have just debuted, but the iPhone 7 is still an excellent option in its own right. With a powerful A10 Fusion processor, stunning camera, vibrant display, and the latest features afforded by iOS 11, Apple’s previous flagship is still one of the best phones on the market a year after release and now it costs $100 less than it used to. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)
ZTE Blade X Max
We were impressed with the ZTE Blade Z Max in our review, and while that phone is exclusive to MetroPCS, Cricket customers get something nearly just as good – the Blade X Max. While Cricket’s model lacks the dual cameras and larger battery of MetroPCS’ variant, it has the same 6-inch full HD display, as well as a USB-C port – something many budget smartphones tend to lack. It costs just $130, but if you’re new to Cricket and willing to port your number, you can save $30. (Image Credit: ZTE)
Samsung Galaxy S7
We know – the Galaxy S8 looks absolutely gorgeous with its curved Infinity display. If you can part with it, the Galaxy S7 is nearly just as good. More importantly, the S7 now costs just $549 after spending a year on the market. That’s a savings of $150 compared to the S8, and you’re still getting IP68 water resistance, an always-on display, and an excellent camera. With an update to Android 8.0 Oreo and the newest Samsung Experience UI on the horizon, the S7 is poised to get even better with age. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)
Alcatel Idol 4
The Idol 4 was introduced last year, but it still compares favorably with the upcoming Idol 5. This model features a 5.2-inch full HD display, just like the new one, as well as Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 617 processor for solid performance. Best of all, Cricket is selling the Idol 4 for just $89 – $110 less than the Idol 5. You’ll have to make do with a rather undersized battery and just 16GB of internal memory, though the phone accepts microSD cards up to 512GB in size. (Image Credit: Alcatel)