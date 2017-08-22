Top 9 Galaxy Note 8 Rumors

A new flagship rises from the ashes.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 has been the subject of countless rumors, but now that the August 23 launch is upon us, there's now seems to be more agreement around features, specs and design, as well as price. Assuming Samsung has learned its lesson from the burning hot Galaxy Note 7, this sequel should be one to watch.

We've heard reports that Samsung is planning to offer a fully redesigned Galaxy Note 8, complete with a look and feel nearly identical to that of the popular Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. But the Note 8 should stand out with a bigger screen, improved S Pen and new dual-lens camera. There's also some potential bad news, too.

Credit: Concept Creator/YouTube