Tekken 7 Reviewed: 7 Reasons You Need to Play

The King of Iron Fist is back

Tekken is finally back, and beating up friends has never looked so beautiful. Launching June 2 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, Tekken 7 takes the iconic fighting game franchise to new heights with a slew of new characters, tons of online options and a sweeping story mode about the most dysfunctional video game family ever.

However, Tekken games can be overwhelmingly deep, both in terms of fighting mechanics and sheer amount of content. So, after putting in some serious hours at the Mishima Dojo, we've picked out the seven biggest reasons to give Tekken 7 a shot — from its rich customization options to its special Street Fighter guest.