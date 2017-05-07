13 Persona 5 Tips You'll Need to Survive
Take your time means seize the day
Persona 5 is a wildly popular Japanese role-playing game that players delight in spending more than 100 hours to finish. The game is as difficult as it is adored, since its time-based-calendar system of gameplay limits what you can do in a single playthrough. So learn from me and my friends who are sinking our nights into Persona 5's dungeon palaces and social interactions with these 13 essential tips.
Spend time with your friends
Hanging out with your allies (or Confidants, as they're called in Persona) often helps them level them up, which can make them more useful in battle and unlock new tools. While you'll want to spend time with all of your allies, some are more important than others. For starters, we recommend boosting Ryuji to Level 5, the Doc to Level 7 and the Maid to the maximum level.
Persona Arcana types mean a lot
While personas differentiate themselves by names such as Angel and Matador, their Arcana (a tarot-card classification), such as Justice and Death, matter more. That's because Confidants also have Arcana types, and if you spend time with a Confidant while owning an Arcana, your bond with that friend levels up at a faster pace.
What you do in the shadows, stays in the shadows
Unlike in a lot of other games, in Persona, you're completely hidden when you've tapped X to crouch in a corner. So don't worry when your enemies walk right past you in the hallway, as you're effectively camouflaged.
L1 is your friend
Holding down L1 when a villain is within sight allows you to do a prefight analysis. Enemies who glow blue are weaker than you; yellow highlighted baddies are at your level, and red ones are tougher, so you better make sure your health is in good shape before you attack.
Listen to Morgana
Sure, Morgana may get a little unhinged at times, but the talking cat (who may have been a human boy at some point) is always feeding you important and valuable information. Trust what he says, and act on it.
Manually track weaknesses
Persona 5 records the kinds of elemental and physical attacks that do larger amounts to damage to specific enemies (and the attacks they can endure), but you never know when you'll die in battle, and lose that information. So I play with a notebook next to me, kind of like how Sojiro asks the protagonist to take notes. I keep track of enemy names and weaknesses in that notebook, so if I die and restart, the work I've done to discover their vulnerabilities hasn't been in vain.
Appreciate safe spaces
Each palace features a number of Safe Rooms: the spaces you'll use to rest, recuperate, reconfigure and possibly retreat back to reality. Keep track of the items near your safe rooms, as their accessibility makes it easy to jump to locked treasure you couldn't open.
ABF (always be fusing)
While you can carry an unlimited number of items in Persona 5, you are limited to a certain number of Personas. So make sure to take advantage of the Safe Room option to travel back to palace entrances, where you can find the mean twins Caroline and Justine. They'll always offer safe passage to Igor's Velvet Room, where you can fuse Personas together, upgrading them into more powerful versions.
Shopping won't take your time
Activities in Persona 5 burn your precious time, except if you're spending money or Personas. So never worry about stopping by the stores on Shibuya's Central Street. You won't lose any time when purchasing books, going to the Velvet Room, or buying and selling items at the Airsoft weapons and equipment shop. Oh, and about the bookstore…
Buy all the books
Shibuya's Bookstore is a neat way to buy stat upgrades on the cheap. The books there cost a trivial number of yen (around 700 a pop), and you'll get the option to read them on the subway, time that otherwise goes wasted.
Treat enemy Personas humanely
After battles in which you've knocked opponents to the Weak condition, you'll enter interrogation scenes that feature a series of conversation prompts. While I've seen some players get confused about how to make Personas hand over items or enlist with their squads, I've found success by selecting the kinder answers that treat Personas respectfully, and not mockingly. So make sure you're paying attention and responding to Personas as you would, say, your mother or father.
Go the distance
Sure, you can leave palaces if the going gets too tough, but you've got incentive to keep going. If you can complete the infiltration part of a mission without dying, you'll be rewarded with more days to spend before discovering the next palace and getting another deadline. You can spend those days leveling up your confidants, meeting new people and going to the diner for more guts (order just the coffee, trust me).
Don't worry about getting lost
The first time I played Persona, I immediately got lost in its labyrinthine subway stations. While the game teaches you to treat time valuably, you don't need to worry about being late for something because you dawdled or got lost. Time only passes when you choose an activity.
