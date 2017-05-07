13 Persona 5 Tips You'll Need to Survive

Manually track weaknesses

Persona 5 records the kinds of elemental and physical attacks that do larger amounts to damage to specific enemies (and the attacks they can endure), but you never know when you'll die in battle, and lose that information. So I play with a notebook next to me, kind of like how Sojiro asks the protagonist to take notes. I keep track of enemy names and weaknesses in that notebook, so if I die and restart, the work I've done to discover their vulnerabilities hasn't been in vain.

Credit: Atlus