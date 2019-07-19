The Best Apple HomeKit Products 2019
The Best Apple Homekit Products 2019
Apple's HomeKit is slowly catching up to Amazon Alexa and Google Home with its network of compatible smart home devices -- and with Apple's HomePod, there's never been a better time to make your home into a smart home. Using Siri, the voice assistant built into Apple's phones, tablets, computers, watches, and HomePod smart speakers, you can control an array of smart plugs, bulbs, switches, cameras and more. Here are the best HomeKit devices. Make sure you check out all of our top picks for smart speakers, lights, locks, and more on our best smart home gadgets page.
Illustration: Tom's Guide
iHome ISP6X Smart Plug
Connect any appliance to the iSP6X to make it "smart." HomeKit compatibility means that you can say "Siri, turn my light off," for example, and iHome's plug will heed your voice. One of our favorite budget smartplugs, the ISP6x works with a variety of other smart home systems, including Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, Nest and Wink.
We're also fans of the iHome ISP100, which is an outdoor smart plug that can withstand the elements. It pairs with HomeKit in seconds.
Credit: iHome
MORE: Best Smart Switches
Kwikset Premis
Kwikset's Premis is our favorite smart lock that works with HomeKit. You can open it with an old-school key, a keypad code or an iOS app (no Android yet). It's easy to install (our reviewer did it in 20 minutes) and looks very classy. And you can program up to 30 custom key codes for all your family members.
MORE: Best Smart Locks
Credit: Kwikset
Lutron Caseta Wireless Plug-In Smart Lamp Dimmer
Lutron's dimmer switch works with any desk or table lamp (and up to 800 different bulbs), making the "dumb" device smart. There's a remote (sold separately), but you can skip that if you want to control it with your iPhone or iPad. This particular kit comes with two smart plugs, a Wi-Fi bridge (required for Lutron products) and a remote). Another bonus: Lutron makes other gadgets for lighting, security and even smart window shades.
MORE: Best Smart Plugs
Credit: Lutron
Brilliant Smart Home Controller
Brilliant has finally added HomeKit compatibility to its Brilliant Smart Home Controller, which is our favorite touchscreen switch. Brilliant allows you to control smart-home devices from Sonos, Nest, Ecobee, Honeywell, Ring, Philips Hue, August and Wemo all in one place. And with HomeKit, you can use Siri to control any device connected to your Brilliant panel, even if it's not Homekit-compatible. The panel also has built-in motion sensors, and a small camera so you can use it as a video intercom. Best of all, Alexa is built in. Credit: Brilliant
Eve Light Strip
The Eve Light Strip is our favorite HomeKit-only light strip. It produces 1800 lumens, making it one of the brightest light strips on the market, including Philips Hue's. Use Siri to turn your strip on and off, change colors, or adjust the brightness. With a Home hub, you can also integrate the Eve into scenes and routines with other HomeKit devices.
Credit: Eve
Lifx Mini
Lifx's adorable smart bulbs are an Apple fan's dream. They connect to HomeKit by default, right in the Lifx app. You can use Siri to turn the bulbs on and off, and to dim and brighten them. They can also do a number of cool tricks: They can sync their color with the music you're playing, flicker like a candle, strobe and more. Lifx also makes the Lifx+, one of our favorite smart bulbs. With 1100 lumens, it's one of the brightest smart bulbs on the market, and can easily light a full room -- you can even use it outside. It's Wi-Fi enabled (no hub required), and also sports infrared technology for camera night vision. If you're on a tighter budget, the Lifx Color A19 is also one of our top picks.
Credit: Lifx
Yale Assure Lock SL
Yale's Assure Lock SL is our favorite key-less smart lock, and it works with HomeKit as well as Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa. It connects to August's smart-home system, which means you can control it with the August app through your Wi-Fi. A sensor inside can detect and notify you if your door has been left ajar.
Credit: Yale
Logitech Pop Smart Button
Logitech's Pop smart home button is deceptively simple: Once you connect the button to HomeKit, you can have it control any number of products—such as turning off the lights, turning on the TV, and changing the thermostat—with a single push. In fact, each button can be programmed with up to three commands (a single press, a double press, or a press-and-hold). It measures about 2.4 inches square, weighs a little more than an ounce, and its built-in battery is good for up to five years.
Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit
Philips has pioneered the smart bulb category, so it's no surprise that its products work with HomeKit. You can program them to turn off at set times, or slowly fade out at night. With Siri, you can issue voice commands for the entire house to control the lights (as long as you install multiple bulbs). The basic Hue White Starter Kit includes two bulbs and a bridge, but Philips also makes starter kits with colored lights, as well as a host of other connected lighting products.
MORE: Philips Smart Bulb Guide
Credit: Philips
Sylvania Smart+
Sylvania sells a number of smart bulbs that work with Homekit, including white and color A19s, white and color BR30s, and a lightstrip. They're a breeze to set up: There's no hub required, and they integrate directly with the Homekit app, so you won't need a third-party app, or to make any accounts. With the Home app, these bulbs can integrate into scenes and schedules -- you can even set them to turn on and off, dim, or change color at sunrise or sunset. Credit: Sylvania
Netatmo Welcome
The Netatmo Welcome is a small, unobtrusive stand-alone security camera with a killer feature: facial recognition that works remarkably well. It quickly learns the faces and names of everyone in a household, and creates personalized user profiles for each of them so that they all can keep track of who's coming and going. You can use Siri to access your camera's live feed, or integrate it into smart-home routines.
While you're at it, check out Netatmo's Healthy Home Coach. The Healthy Home Coach monitors air-quality level, humidity, temperature and noise.
Credit: Netatmo
Chamberlain MyQ Home Bridge
A new add-on for Chamberlain MyQ Garage door openers will make them compatible with HomeKit. The MyQ Home Bridge ($99.95) will work with any existing MyQ-connected devices, which includes MyQ Garage, any Chamberlain Wi-Fi garage door opener, or any MyQ-Enabled garage door openers that also use an Internet Gateway.
MORE: Best Smart Garage Door Openers
Credit: Chamberlain
Koogeek Light Strip
Koogeek's smart light strip is our favorite light strip for users on a budget. It only delivers 500 lumens, but can also display 16 million dimmable colors. Unlike many competing light strips, it's also USB-powered and waterproof so you can set it up in your bathroom or around your kitchen sink. You can use HomeKit to set schedules and timers, and can create more advanced automations with a Home hub. Credit: Koogeek
Ecobee Switch+
The Ecobee Switch+ is the most advanced of all of the smart light switches we've tested. That's because it has a motion sensor that will turn the lights on and off automatically when it detects someone in the room; a night light to help see your way in the dark; and Alexa, so you can control Amazon's voice assistant right from the outlet--it even has a small speaker, so you can get news, weather, and music. The Switch+ also has a temperature sensor, which can be linked to an Ecobee thermostat, to make sure all your rooms are being heated to the right temperature.
Ecobee also makes our favorite smart thermostat, theEcobee 5th Gen. It comes with a remote room sensor, so that you can ensure that your entire house is heated and cooled to the temperature you want. HomeKit support means Siri lets you set the temp by voice. And, this thermostat has Amazon Alexa built into it, too, so you're not limited to just one smart home system.
Netgear Arlo Baby
Netgear's Arlo Baby monitor is our top pick not just for the quality of its video, but all its other features, including environmental and air quality sensors, color-changing nightlight, customizable lullabies, and its generous cloud storage plan. When connected to HomeKit via an Apple TV, you can view a feed from the camera right on your TV screen.
MORE: Best Baby Monitor - Video Monitors With Wi-Fi and Night Vision
Honeywell Lyric T5 Thermostat
The Honeywell Lyric T5 midrange connected thermostat uses your iPhone for geolocation to know when you're home or out and about, adjusting the temp accordingly. You can set the temperature on the T5 by voice as well. A handheld remote lets you control the lighting and fan even if you don't have your iPhone handy.
Credit: Honeywell
Apple TV
If you want to control your HomeKit devices remotely, you'll need something to act as a bridge to your Wi-Fi network. You can use an iPad, but a later-model Apple TV works well, too. The fourth-generation Apple TV has support for 4K HDR content, and has Siri built in, so you can control your devices using the remote.
If you're an Apple fan, check out the HomePod as well. Apple's smart speaker can be used as a hub for all of your HomeKit-enabled devices, so you can then control them remotely from your iPhone.
MORE: Best Streaming Devices - Roku vs. Chromecast vs. Apple TV 4K
iDevices Switch
The iDevices Switch has a number of advanced features, including scheduling, scenes, geofencing and other home automation (if you have an Apple TV or iPad). It also tracks its consumption, so you can see how much energy you're using. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, in addition to HomeKit.
MORE: Best Smart Plugs
Credit: iDevices
D-Link Omna 180 Cam HD Camera
This connected security camera has a wide 180-degree view and lets you see up to 16 feet in night-vision mode without any lighting in the room. You get an alert with a video when motion is detected. The camera records in 1080p, too.
MORE: Best Security Cameras
Credit: D-Link
Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt
Highly secure and voice-enabled, the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt lets you gain entry or lock up when you talk to Siri. A numeric keypad works as a backup if you forget your phone. With the Apple TV and HomeKit, you can even lock your doors while watching Netflix.
MORE: Best Smart Locks
Credit: Schlage
Nanoleaf Canvas
These are probably the funnest smart lights around. Nanoleaf's Canvas is a kit of triangular panels that can be configured however you want, and through a smartphone app, or by tapping the tile themselves, you can design your own custom lighting show. The lights will pulse and dance to whatever music they hear -- it's like having your own disco.
You can control the Canvas, as well as your other HomeKit devices, with the Nanoleaf Remote. This is nothing like a TV-remote: It's a battery-powered dodecahedron that displays a cycle of bright colors. Tapping each side activates a different smart-home scene. You can map sides to scenes in the Nanoleaf or Home apps.
Credit: Nanoleaf
August Smart Lock Pro
August's Smart Lock Pro has some new features, including a sensor that can tell if your door is ajar, and it comes with the August Connect, so you can control this lock remotely. You can share entry authentication with friends. One major bonus is that the lock is easy to install, so you don't need to hire a professional. You can also add accessories, such as a wireless keypad.
MORE: Best Smart Lock - Keyless Electronic Door Locks With Deadbolts
Credit: August
OneLink Safe & Sound Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector
When OneLink's Safe & Sound detects either smoke or carbon monoxide, it will not only sound an alarm, but also tell you the room in which the incident has started. But safety is just one aspect of this (expensive) device. Inside is a large speaker as well as Alexa, so when it's not alerting you to a fire, it can be used to play music, audiobooks, and anything else you can do with Amazon's voice assistant.
Sonos One
Sonos One is one of the best-sounding Alexa-enabled speakers on the market. But as a bonus, Sonos has recently equipped it with Apple's AirPlay 2 wireless audio standard. This means you can now use the Sonos One in conjunction with a HomePod in multi-room audio setup. In addition to HomeKit compatibility, this speaker offers excellent audio, a comprehensive app, and control of a number of music streaming services.
Credit: Sonos