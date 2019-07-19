The Best Apple HomeKit Products 2019

Ecobee Switch+

The Ecobee Switch+ is the most advanced of all of the smart light switches we've tested. That's because it has a motion sensor that will turn the lights on and off automatically when it detects someone in the room; a night light to help see your way in the dark; and Alexa, so you can control Amazon's voice assistant right from the outlet--it even has a small speaker, so you can get news, weather, and music. The Switch+ also has a temperature sensor, which can be linked to an Ecobee thermostat, to make sure all your rooms are being heated to the right temperature.

Ecobee also makes our favorite smart thermostat, theEcobee 5th Gen. It comes with a remote room sensor, so that you can ensure that your entire house is heated and cooled to the temperature you want. HomeKit support means Siri lets you set the temp by voice. And, this thermostat has Amazon Alexa built into it, too, so you're not limited to just one smart home system.