Best Family Movies on Netflix | July 2019

Best Family Movies on Netflix

Netflix's Children and Family section is a suspicious of the sea of bright colors and flashing lights that will leave parents' heads spinning, trying to figure out how many of these flicks are actually good. If already know the difference between a film that will (hopefully) inspire their young mind and one that simply numbs it, you've come to the right place. We've found the best family movies on Netflix, to help you schedule some quality TV time with your relatives, with many of them good enough for both of you to find something to enjoy.

One of our latest picks, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is one of the few Marvel movies that might stay on Netflix, as most will be joining Disney Plus in the coming years. You might want to check out our guide to this month's additions to Netflix to see the latest additions, and read our Best TV Shows on Netflix roundup if you're looking for programming to watch once the kids take a nap.

Credit: Sony Pictures Animation