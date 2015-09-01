How to Use PayPal.Me Payment Service

We've all been there. After a sumptuous dinner with a group of friends, someone generously puts down their card and says everyone else can pay him or her later. From Venmo and Facebook Messenger to Chase Quickpay to straight-up cash, there are many different methods to hand money over to acquaintances.

PayPal's latest offering, a service called PayPal.me, promises to make receiving that money easier, provided all your associates have, or are willing to sign up for, PayPal.

The Web-based service (there's no mobile app) lets you send a page link that your friends can use to pay you back. Independent service providers, such as personal trainers and tour guides, can also use PayPal.me to request payment. Transactions for goods and services are covered by PayPal's purchase protection.

Here's how you can use PayPal.me to conveniently ask for money.

1. Navigate to PayPal.me.

2. Click Get Started.

3. Enter your desired username. This will appear at the end of the URLs you send to people.

4. Click Grab This Link.

5. Log into your PayPal account or sign up for a new one. When you receive money, it will be credited to your PayPal account, through which you can then pay for other transactions, or request a direct deposit into your bank account.

6. Check that your information is accurate.

7. Select a theme color. This step is optional.

8. Upload a picture. This is also optional, but useful for helping your friends identify you and reassuring them that they're on the right page.

9. Click Create Your PayPal.me.

You're all set to start asking for money with your new PayPal.me link. To request payment, just send your link (http://www.paypal.me/YOURNAME) to your friends via text, email or IM. If you want to add a specific dollar amount, you can add it to the end of your link (http://www.paypal.me/YOURNAME/YOURAMOUNT).

Although PayPal says on its website, "No one likes to nag," implying that you won't have to nag your friends to return your money, you'll still have to bug them. The service doesn't automatically ping your friends, and you'll have to send the link to people.

The PayPal.me service merely eliminates the need for people to sign into their PayPal accounts and ask for your email address or PayPal username to send money to you. However, for those who handle a lot of transactions and don't want to keep giving out their PayPal IDs, this is a handy tool.