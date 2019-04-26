OnePlus Just Confirmed a Major Rumor About the OnePlus 7

Previous rumors about the upcoming OnePlus 7 have mentioned a triple camera setup on the back of the smartphone, at least on the most expensive versions. Now a social media post made by the Chinese company seems to have verified this.

(Image credit: The OnePlus 6T. Credit: Tom's Guide)

In a tweet on its official account, OnePlus boasted about how “Bells and whistles make noise. We make phones.” But attached to this bold statement (via 9to5Google), which promoted the release of tickets to its London launch event on May 14, was a short video, featuring a graphic of what looks very much like a smartphone with a three-lensed camera array.

This backs up previous rumors we’ve seen concerning the OnePlus 7. The Pro version, the top tier edition of which will feature the three cameras, is looking like it will be the most expensive phone OnePlus has ever offered, costing somewhere between €749 - €829 depending on the RAM and storage capacity you choose.

Other features of note on the phone include a pop-up selfie camera and a 6.6-inch display on the Pro that is suggested to have a 90Hz refresh rate, which would make for a super smooth user experience if it turns out to be true.

The May 14th London event is one of four concurrent OnePlus launch events taking place, with the others happening in New York, Bangalore and Beijing. You can buy tickets to attend in person, or watch it online, which may well be the better option if you want to save money to get a hold of the Pro version.

We’ll keep gathering all the information we have about this smartphone in our OnePlus 7 rumor roundup article, so check in regularly to see how things are developing.