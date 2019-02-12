The Nokia 9’s Specs Just Got Leaked… by Android

Thanks to what looks like an accidental website listing, we can confirm some of the key specs of the upcoming Nokia 9 and 9 PureView.

(Image credit: An earlier leaked image of the Nokia 9 PureView. Credit: Evan Blass)

A now deleted page on Android Enterprise, a business-focused information source and store for phones using the operating system, featured the Nokia 9, and it seems like previous expectations about what we would see on the phone weren’t far off.

According to this listing (spotted by GizmoChina), the Nokia 9 will feature a 6-inch display, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, fingerprint support (likely via in-display sensor), and NFC capabilities, all running on Android 9.

(Image credit: GizmoChina)

The only image we have cuts off half of the phone, so we can’t see the selfie camera or the top bezel. However, the bottom half does look like previous official images we’ve seen, which is a small confirmation that this is the phone we’re expecting at least.

The most notable point to pick out here is the RAM. It’s previously been suggested that there would be 6GB in the PureView, rather than 4. It would be an oddly low number for a modern top-of-the-line smartphone. However, considering that this is likely a base model without the famous penta-camera array, perhaps the PureView version will have more RAM by default.

Other than that, everything is pretty much as was expected from previous leaks. Seeing that this is from an official Android source, we can hopefully take these specifications as the final ones for when the phone, and its camera-heavy sibling, are announced at MWC 2019.