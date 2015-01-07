MSI AP16 Flex All-in-One Folds Down to Tablet

LAS VEGAS - While MSI's gaming all-in-ones are all about beefy power and big displays, the company's smaller, more affordable AP16 Flex is ideal for anyone who just wants to do some light computing anywhere in the house. Launching in March for an estimated $400 to $500, this 16-inch mini all-in-one can be propped up, folded down for tablet-like use or pinned on your wall for watching movies or reading recipes.

The Flex looks like an oversized tablet held up by a rectangular aluminum stand, with thick, rounded black edges surrounding its 15.6-inch display. You can prop the display up to 90 degrees, or fold it down completely to use on your tabletop or your lap. You can also use the rotating stand to hang the Flex on your wall.

The Flex's full HD display looked bright and colorful during my time with it, and was fairly quick to adjust itself when I switched from portrait to landscape modes. The machine's voice and gesture-recognition capabilities make sense for a device meant to be sitting at your table without a keyboard, and its fanless design should make it a pretty quiet addition to the home.

A quad-core Intel Celeron J1900 processor powers the AP16 Flex, which packs up to 8GB of RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. The machine utilized Intel's Ready Mode technology, meaning it can sync with other devices and receive content even when in sleep mode.

The AP16 is a welcomed family-friendly alternative to MSI's normally high-end desktop lineup, and the machine offers a nice mix of versatility as both a tablet and all-in-one PC for a decent price. Stay tuned for our full review later this year.

