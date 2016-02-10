Want More Sex? Listen To Music Out Loud

If you've been thinking about how to spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine's Day, consider listening to music out loud with your partner. According to a study of 30,000 people commissioned by wireless-speaker manufacturer Sonos, people who responded that they listen to music out loud together have 67 percent more sex.

The study was conducted by Dr. Daniel J. Levitin, a psychology professor at McGill University in Montreal, and surveyed 30,000 couples and families in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. There were also in-home experiments in 30 households. The in-home participants were provided with Apple Watches, iPhones and iBeacons to supply physiological data, including heart rate, physical movements and calories burned.

Sonos provided the research methods and results on its Tumblr page, which also has sections about happiness and time spent together.

If you and your better half are already knocking boots on a regular basis, the study's findings suggest that there are multiple benefits to listening to music out loud. For example, 43 percent of survey respondents claimed that they felt "extremely loved" with more music in the home, and 20 percent of couples and families claimed to spend more time together in the kitchen. (Fifty percent claimed to enjoy cooking more while listening to music.)

There are several more results from the study regarding love and sex, including that 29 percent of people suspect their significant others have lied about enjoying certain types of music to appear more attractive, while 59 percent think a partner is more attractive if they're playing music that they like.

It's easy to be skeptical of the study; it's in Sonos' interest to get people excited to listen to its high-end speakers (whether or not they're trying to excite each other), and the majority of the survey responses are self-reported. Still, if you're hoping to spice things up under the covers, it may be worth a try to turn up the tunes.