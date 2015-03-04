Game On! Microsoft Courts Developers for HoloLens

If you've been keeping up with the recent deluge of virtual reality headsets, you're probably familiar with the Microsoft HoloLens: an augmented reality headset that intersperses realistic holograms into the real world around you. Such a device has enormous gaming potential, and Microsoft intends to capitalize on it by opening up HoloLens game development to both first- and third-party designers.

Phil Spencer, Microsoft's head of Xbox, shared this information in a talk at the Game Developers Conference 2015 in San Francisco. While Spencer did not share any solid details on what kind of games players could expect for the HoloLens, or when they might arrive, he made it clear that gaming is very much on the agenda.

In his talk, Spencer mentioned that Xbox-style gaming to the HoloLens when the device launches. Whether that means the system will get Xbox ports or new games from popular Xbox franchises, it's too early to tell.

Third-party developers will also have the opportunity to create games for the system, as a post on the official Xbox Wire blog explains. Microsoft calls HoloLens gaming "a huge opportunity," and suggests that interested parties join the Windows Insider Program, which will notify them when holographic dev kits become available.

Neither Spencer nor the Xbox blog expounded much beyond that. For the moment, all we know for sure is that HoloLens gaming is very much on the table, and both Microsoft and interested third parties will be part of the development process. As augmented reality games pose different challenges and provide different opportunities than straight virtual reality titles, it will be very intriguing to see what devs dream up.