Here's How to Play Mass Effect Andromeda Early

Mass Effect Andromeda isn't arriving until next Spring, but you'll be able to try out the latest chapter in Bioware's sci-fi action-RPG before then. The developer has confirmed that there will be a multiplayer beta for the highly anticipated space adventure, and you can sign up on Bioware's website to make sure you're one of the first to get in. Just make sure you set aside at least 15 minutes to do it.

To get started, sign into the Bioware Beacon site with your EA account and select Get Started. You'll be asked to confirm your account details, so make sure that you've connected whichever Origin, Xbox Live or PlayStation Network account you want to use to play the game with.

From there, you'll need to spend about 10 minutes on a survey. You'll be asked basic questions about your gaming platform preferences, how often you play games in a week and your familiarity with Bioware products. You'll also be asked why you'd be a good candidate for testing Bioware games early, so get creative.

Once you've finished the survey, check the box that says "Mass Effect Andromeda Multiplayer Tech Test" and hit Submit. You'll then have to fill out yet another mini-survey about your console preference (the beta is coming first to PS4 and Xbox One) and how experienced you are with Mass Effect 3's multiplayer mode. After that, you're all set.

Mass Effect Andromeda promises a fresh start for the series when it hits early next year, casting you as part of a crew that fled the flailing Milky Way galaxy to colonize a new one. Details on the game are still scarce, but if its multiplayer is anything like that of Mass Effect 3, you'll be mowing down waves of enemies with up to three friends while playing as a variety of different species and character types. The game is set to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC, and will come 4K- and HDR-optimized for PS4 Pro.