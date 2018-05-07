Trending

LG G7 ThinQ Battery Life: This Is How Bad It Is

The battery life on LG’s new flagship phone can’t compare to long-lasting devices from Apple, Samsung and Google. But at least the G7 charges quickly.

LG’s G7 ThinQ packs a 3,000 mAh battery in its 6-inch frame, which means it should last as long on a charge as rival flagships with similar battery capacity.

But LG’s smartphones suffer from a critical issue: poor battery life. That’s despite its solid battery capacity and power-efficient Snapdragon 845 processor, which is identical to the mobile processor powering Samsung’s Galaxy S9. That device lasts two and a half hours longer than the G7 on the Tom’s Guide Battery Test, continuous web-surfing over 4G LTE. In this case, we used T-Mobile’s network.

We test each phone’s display at around 50 percent brightness — the G7 was set to 53 percent, to be exact — because using a phone at peak brightness will drain the battery more quickly.

LG G7 ThinQ Battery Life Compared

Phone
Battery Size
Battery Life (Hrs:Mins)
LG G7 ThinQ3,000 mAh
8:35
Huawei Mate 10 Pro4,000 mAh
14:33
Google Pixel 2 XL3,500 mAh
12:09
Apple iPhone 8 Plus2,675 mAh (based on teardowns)
11:16
Google Pixel 22,700 mAh
11:07
Samsung Galaxy S9+3,500 mAh
10:59
Samsung Galaxy S93,000 mAh
10:52
Apple iPhone X2,716 mAh (based on teardowns)
10:49
Apple iPhone 81,821 mAh (based on teardowns)
9:54
LG V303,300 mAh
6:30

Like its predecessor, last year’s G6, G7’s battery life underwhelms compared to the competition. The G6 turned in 8 hours and 39 minutes, and the G7 didn’t even match that, lasting just 8:35. LG’s V30, released earlier this year, turned in a paltry performance of 6:30 in our testing.

Every other high-end smartphone lasts hours longer than LG’s devices. The category average is 9:50, and flagships from Apple, Samsung and Google all sail past that mark. Huawei’s Mate 10 Pro is still the leader among flagship phones, lasting a whopping 14 hours and 33 minutes, but Google’s Pixel 2 XL (12:09) and Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus (11:16) aren’t too shabby, either.