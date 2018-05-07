LG G7 ThinQ Battery Life: This Is How Bad It Is

LG’s G7 ThinQ packs a 3,000 mAh battery in its 6-inch frame, which means it should last as long on a charge as rival flagships with similar battery capacity.
But LG’s smartphones suffer from a critical issue: poor battery life. That’s despite its solid battery capacity and power-efficient Snapdragon 845 processor, which is identical to the mobile processor powering Samsung’s Galaxy S9. That device lasts two and a half hours longer than the G7 on the Tom’s Guide Battery Test, continuous web-surfing over 4G LTE. In this case, we used T-Mobile’s network.
We test each phone’s display at around 50 percent brightness — the G7 was set to 53 percent, to be exact — because using a phone at peak brightness will drain the battery more quickly.
LG G7 ThinQ Battery Life Compared
|Phone
|Battery Size
|Battery Life (Hrs:Mins)
|LG G7 ThinQ
|3,000 mAh
|8:35
|Huawei Mate 10 Pro
|4,000 mAh
|14:33
|Google Pixel 2 XL
|3,500 mAh
|12:09
|Apple iPhone 8 Plus
|2,675 mAh (based on teardowns)
|11:16
|Google Pixel 2
|2,700 mAh
|11:07
|Samsung Galaxy S9+
|3,500 mAh
|10:59
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|3,000 mAh
|10:52
|Apple iPhone X
|2,716 mAh (based on teardowns)
|10:49
|Apple iPhone 8
|1,821 mAh (based on teardowns)
|9:54
|LG V30
|3,300 mAh
|6:30
Like its predecessor, last year’s G6, G7’s battery life underwhelms compared to the competition. The G6 turned in 8 hours and 39 minutes, and the G7 didn’t even match that, lasting just 8:35. LG’s V30, released earlier this year, turned in a paltry performance of 6:30 in our testing.
Every other high-end smartphone lasts hours longer than LG’s devices. The category average is 9:50, and flagships from Apple, Samsung and Google all sail past that mark. Huawei’s Mate 10 Pro is still the leader among flagship phones, lasting a whopping 14 hours and 33 minutes, but Google’s Pixel 2 XL (12:09) and Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus (11:16) aren’t too shabby, either.