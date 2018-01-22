Apple to Axe Current iPhone X After Slow Sales (Report)

The clock may be ticking on the current version of Apple's notch-bearing iPhone X.

According to a new report, disappointing demand for the smartphone will drive Apple to discontinue this 5.8-inch device, when a new, larger iPhone X Plus (among others) takes its place.

This claim comes from highly-regarded Apple prognosticator Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at the KGI securities firm. Since Kuo's notes aren't released to the public, we've learned this from an AppleInsider report that also states Kuo's claim that Apple didn't sell as many iPhone X handsets in China as was expected, and that "the notch" is at least partially to blame.

Specifically, Kuo claims that the notch that swoops down from the top of the iPhone X's OLED display led users to believe the 5.8-inch, 2436 x 1125-pixel panel offers less usable space than the 5.5-inch screen in the iPhone 8 Plus (1920 x 1080 pixels). Kuo's statement reaffirms his belief that Apple plans to add three iPhones in 2018.

A previous note from the analyst claimed that Apple will debut dual OLED-based iPhone X-like phones this year, with one being a larger 6.5-inch design and the other being the second iteration of the 5.8-inch model. We've also seen speculation of a 6.1-inch iPhone that features an LCD design, and offer a more affordable price, at between $649 and $749.

The LCD-based 2018 iPhone would reportedly share the notch-based design, but its display would feature Full Active LCD technology, which allows for less bezel, so it wouldn't look outdated compared to devices from Samsung and others that have chipped away at the bezel around the display.

If this comes true, this would mark the first time that Apple didn't offer the previous year's iPhone at a more affordable price.