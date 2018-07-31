Latest iOS 12 Beta Hints At Dual SIM iPhones

Forget about Apple rumor mongers. If you want a hint at what's being planned for the company's upcoming hardware, your best source is usually Apple itself, with those details hidden in plain sight within Apple's software.

(Image credit: Future iPhones could get a second SIM card, based on notes in the new iOS 12 beta. (Credit: Tom's Guide))

The latest version of the iOS 12 developer beta released yesterday (July 30) is the latest software release to tip Apple's hands, with references to both a dual-SIM iPhone and a wireless charging case for Apple's AirPods. Both features were spotted by 9to5Mac in a pair of separate reports.

We've been hearing rumblings about a dual-SIM iPhone — most likely the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus — for most of 2018 (although some rumors have claimed the feature would come to the 6.1-inch iPhone Apple reportedly has in the works). A phone that supports dual SIM cards can switch between different carriers without requiring you to remove your current SIM and insert a new one. That's particularly appealing to both travelers and overseas phone users who cross a lot of borders.

According to 9to5Mac, the fifth developer beta for iOS 12 references to a second SIM status can be found within a part of the OS that produces diagnostic reports. There's another reference to a "second SIM tray status," suggesting that a future iPhone would have a tray that holds two physical SIM cards. Some iPhone rumors had suggested Apple might turn to eSIM cards, replacing physical SIMs, for its upcoming phones.

As for the wireless AirPods headphones, it's no secret that Apple is planning to let you charge the devices wirelessly using its AirPower charging mat. It's expected that AirPods 2, the next version of the headphones, would come with a updated charging case that enables wireless charging.

That's exactly what 9to5Mac found digging around the new developers beta for iOS 12. The updated beta includes images of a new charging case with an external LED light. One shot of the case shows the LED with an amber light, indicating that it's charging, while a green light will indicate fully charged AirPods. The lights will make it possible for you to charge your AirPods wirelessly without removing them from their case.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The case will likely be available to existing AirPods owners to buy. It's unclear if the wireless charging case would be included with a new version of AirPods or offered as an option.

This isn't the first time Apple's own software betas have spilled the beans about upcoming features and hardware. Last year's iOS 11 beta tipped users off to the notched display Apple had planned for what eventually became the iPhone X; it also revealed the FaceID unlocking feature for that phone.