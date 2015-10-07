HP Envy All-in-One Boasts Ultrawide Screen, Sexy Curves

"Sexy" and "all-in-one PC" are two terms not often said in one sentence, but HP is looking to change that with its latest desktop. Launching on Nov. 8 for a starting $1,799, the new HP Envy Curved all-in-one sports an elegantly rounded, 34-inch ultrawide display, complete with sixth-generation Intel processors and a face-tracking RealSense camera.

The Envy is easy to mistake for a standalone monitor at first glance, with a slim design that's supported by a set of slick, rounded metal legs. The PC's curved, 34-inch display boasts a whopping 3440 x 1440 quad HD resolution, and, during our demo, split the screen between a spreadsheet and web browser with plenty of room to spare.

The Envy's display looked particularly impressive when watching pre-recorded footage of a racing game, from the reflections on the game's orange car to the city skylines in the background. The screen did look a bit dim up-close, but may have been due to the excessive lighting in our demo area. The Envy's display is flanked by a set of Bang and Olufsen-branded speakers, which sounded especially booming when jamming Meghan Trainor's "All About That Bass."

Despite its slimness, the Envy aims to deliver a true desktop-grade experience, offering a choice of sixth-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, an optional Nvidia GTX 960A graphics card, a 128GB SSD and up to 2TB of storage. The Envy features both HDMI in and HDMI out connections, allowing you to connect to external displays or use the all-in-one as a monitor for your gaming machine. The PC also packs a a face-scanning Intel RealSense webcam, which, in addition to supporting motion-controlled apps and games, will allow users to log in using just their face via Windows Hello.

While the HP Envy Curved stands out with its looks, its combination of screen space and powerful guts could find a niche with power users who'd prefer not to use multiple displays. We look forward to putting the Envy's multitasking prowess to the test, so stay tuned for our full review.