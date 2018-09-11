How to Watch Apple's Sept. 12 iPhone Event

This Wednesday, Sept. 12, Apple will hold its annual fall media event, where the company is expected to announce three new iPhones, potentially a new Apple Watch and maybe a few other surprises.



If you want to get your first glimpse of the new gadgets (and aren't one of the folks lucky enough to attend the event in Cupertino), following the action from home is easy. Here's how to watch Apple's iPhone event.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



Where: The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater, the underground auditorium on Apple's Cupertino campus.



When: The event begins at 10 a.m. P.T. That's 1 p.m. ET, and 5 p.m. UTC.



How to watch: Go to Apple's event website. You'll need Safari on macOS 10.12 Sierra or later, Microsoft Edge on Windows 10, or a phone running iOS 10 or later. Recent versions of Chrome and Firefox may also work.



You can also watch on Apple TV, using an "Apple Events" app that will appear shortly before the start of the event.

Apple also announced that you'll be able to view the event on Twitter this Wednesday. By clicking Like on a tweet announcing the live stream, you'll get updates on how to watch over Twitter. (Here's guessing the #AppleEvent hash tag will probably point you in the right direction.



What's being announced: New iPhones figure to grab the headlines, but Apple's likely to introduce other products this Wednesday. A new Apple Watch is reportedly in the mix, and Apple could also use the occasion to freshen up its iPad and Mac lineups (though the latter seems unlikely). Expect finished versions of the iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS updates Apple previewed in the summer. We've got a full rundown of what Apple could announce, along with the odds on each product appearing on stage.

After the event: Everyone who's nostalgic, missed it, or doesn't have the necessary browsers or operating systems can re-watch the event on Apple's event website.



What to do now: While you're waiting, bookmark Apple's event website to make sure you can access it later. You can also add the event to your calendar, using a button on the landing page, to make sure you don't forget.

Editors' Note: This article was updated to include information about the Apple event on Twitter and a summary of what Apple could announce.

