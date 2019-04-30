How to Pre-order the Oculus Quest and Rift S

If you're looking for the best virtual reality experience your hard-earned cash can buy, then you'll want to check out the latest VR headsets from Oculus.

Facebook, which owns the virtual headset maker, announced that pre-orders began today (April 30) for the Oculus Quest and the Oculus Rift S. The former is the first stand-alone headset to offer six degrees of freedom and room-scale movement, while the latter is a refresh of the original Oculus Rift.

Prices for the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S start at $399 at Amazon. (There's also a 128GB Oculus Quest that costs $499). Orders are expected to ship by May 21, when the two headsets are released.

We gave the Oculus Quest our Editor's Choice award for its seamless all-in-one VR design and ability to cast content to phones and TVs. We have not yet fully reviewed the Oculus Rift S.

Each Oculus Quest kit includes a VR headset, two touch controllers, AA batteries, a power adapter, eyeglass spacer, and charging cable. Meanwhile, the Oculust Rift S includes a VR headset, a pair of touch controllers, a 5 meter headset cable, and a mini DisplayPort adapter.

Both headsets are also available for pre-order direct from the Oculus Store.