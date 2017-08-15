How to Get Into the Call of Duty: WWII Beta

Call of Duty: WWII might not be hitting stores until Nov. 3, but you can get your first taste of Activision's intense World War II shooter in just a few days. The game's private beta kicks off on August 25, allowing you to sample a variety of maps, modes and weapons before you dive deeper into the trenches this fall.

How do I get into the Call of Duty: WWII Beta?

This is a private beta, so you'll need to pre-order a copy of Call of Duty: WWII on either PS4 or Xbox One to get a beta code (there are currently no plans for a PC beta). Once you get a code from your retailer of choice, head here to log into your Activision account to redeem it.

Don't want to pre-order? We'll have some beta codes to give out later in the month, so keep checking back on Tom's Guide.

How long does the beta run?

The first wave of the Call of Duty: WWII beta runs from August 25 to 28 exclusively on PS4. Then, it starts back up for both PS4 and Xbox One from Sept. 1 to 4.

MORE: PS4 vs. Xbox One: Which Console Is Right for You?

What can I do in the beta?

Quite a bit. The beta includes the brand new War mode, which allows you to partake in sweeping, story-driven battles between the Axis and Allies. You'll also be able to play classic Call of Duty modes such as Team Deathmatch, Domination and Hardpoint on at least three maps, including Pointe Du Hoc, Ardennes and Gibraltr.

The beta will provide an early taste of Divisions, the game's new progression system that lets you fight for one of several real-world WWII divisions, each with their own combat specialties. Playable weapons include the Bazooka, M1 Garand and MG15.

What you won't see in the beta is Headquarters, the new Destiny-esque social space that lets you hang out and group up with fellow soldiers, as well as the really eerie-looking Nazi Zombies mode. Other features, such as supply drops and ranked competitive modes, will also be locked until the game's Nov. 3 launch.

Image Credit: Activision