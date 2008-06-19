Trending

High School Student Faces 38 Years In Prison For Hacking Grades

By

Las Flores (CA) - 18-year-old Omar Khan should be graduating from high school this week, but instead he faces more than 38 years in prison for hacking into school computers. School officials at the Tesoro High School in Las Flores California allege that Khan changed grades and his Advanced Placement test scores. Khan is also alleged to have installed a remote access program onto school servers. In all, Khan is charged with 69 felonies.

Khan apparently broke into school computers multiple times from January through May using a stolen login. He changed his C, D and F grades into As. He also altered the grades of 12 other students. School officials allege that Khan also emailed copies of tests and answer keys to his friends. Khan was caught after he requested an official school transcript for a university he was applying for.

While you may think 38 years in prison is a bit much for hacking into computers, Khan also reportedly did other crimes. After he was caught cheating on an English exam in April, he is alleged to have broke into an assistant principal’s office in order to steal back the test.

Khan currently sits in jail and will be arraigned later this week. Perhaps his parents are teaching him a harsh lesson by not putting up the $50000 bail money. Khan’s friend Tanvir Singh has also been charged in the break-ins, but he faces a relatively minor three years in prison.

Here is the list of charges against Khan

34 felony counts of altering public record
11 felony counts of stealing and secreting public records
7 felony counts of illegal computer access and fraud
6 felony counts of burglary
4 felony counts of identity theft
3 felony counts of altering book of records
2 felony counts of receiving stolen property
1 felony count of conspiracy
1 felony count of attempting altering of a public record

  • 19 June 2008 20:47
    Sloppy.
    Reply
  • ntkeith 19 June 2008 22:48
  • ntkeith 19 June 2008 22:49
  • ntkeith 19 June 2008 22:49
  • 20 June 2008 00:11
    Well I hope he learned his lesson. He shoulda worked his ass off like every one else.
    Reply
  • gm0n3y 20 June 2008 00:52
    Whatever, I'm sure he will get some community service and avoid a criminal record. He's only a kid after all. Good luck getting into a decent college/university with a rap like that on your school record though (I guess he could hack in and remove it, but that might not be a good idea). Not that somebody with Cs, Ds, and Fs is going to be getting into any college anyways.
    Reply
  • velocityg4 20 June 2008 01:30
    Come on now 38 years for cheating and changing his grades. I would say expulsion and community service are adequate.

    I mean based on US Dept of Justice statistics for 1992 the most recent I found
    Average sentence
    Homicide 149 months
    Rape 117 month
    Kidnapping 104 months
    Sexual Assault 72 months

    PDF file
    Hacking Grades and Cheating 456 months WTF!!!!
    Reply
  • gm0n3y 20 June 2008 02:34
    @velocityg4

    They're just adding up all of the maximum sentences that he could technically get. First of all, he's a minor, and second, it never actually works like that. Do people that download a couple thousand MP3s go to jail for thousands of years and pay billions of dollars in fines?
    Reply
  • 21 June 2008 13:21
    This kid won't see one day of prison time...
    Reply
  • 22 June 2008 03:10
    Hmmm... "This kid won't see one day of prison time..."

    He's sitting in jail while awaiting trial...
    Reply