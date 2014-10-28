Google Fit Takes on HealthKit With Detailed Fitness Tracking

Less than two months after the launch of Apple's Health app, Google has emerged with its own answer: Google Fit. Available now, this free fitness app uses your Android phone and a variety of compatible wearables to provide a detailed view of your everyday exercise activity.

Whereas Apple's Health aims to measure every imaginable health parameter from blood pressure to sleep, Google Fit is all about, well, getting fit. Without any accessories required, the app can track your walking, running and cycling distance and you can set goals for each of those activities. Google Fit provides detailed breakdowns of your performance over time, and offers activity recommendations based on how well you're meeting your goals.

Like Health, Google Fit funnels in fitness information from apps and fitness trackers from companies such as Strava, Withings, Runtastic and Runkeeper, allowing you to view all of your daily activity in a central location. Google Fit is also compatible with all Android Wear devices, and you can keep tabs on your fitness progress on both the Web and the Google Fit mobile app.

Google Fit seems like a clear answer to Apple's increased focus on health tracking, and while Google's app seems to have a more specific focus on exercise, it will be interesting to see how each service grows in terms of third-party support. If you want to see how Google Fit holds up during your next jog or bike outing, you can get the free app on Google Play for any device running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich or newer.

