John Wick Comes to Fortnite: Everything You Need to Know

Having effectively survived multiple battle royales through the course of his two (soon to be three) movies, contract killer John Wick is now appearing in the world’s foremost virtual battle to the last man standing - Epic Games’ Fortnite.

His presence in the game, like that of Thanos’ previous visits to the Fortnite island, comes with lots of new things to acquire and try out.

Wick's Bounty Mode

First off is the limited time mode (LTM) Wick’s Bounty. Here, as described in the recent patch notes for the game, players have three lives to try and collect gold coins, which are dropped by other players on death.

The first squad to gather the specified quantity as a squad will win. Gathering coins makes you a more delectable target though, and also makes you become gradually easier to spot on the map over time, with the top three players always being visible.

In this mode, you are able to win three special items - the Gold Token back bling, the One Shot glider, and the Boogeyman wrap - plus bonus XP.

New Gear

Meanwhile in the shop, you can truly step into the Keanu Reeves character’s shoes with the John Wick set, the Assassin Pack back bling and the Simple Sledge harvesting tool. This isn’t just recycled stuff from the Hired Gun set (the previous Fortnite cosmetics inspired by John Wick), this is all new, and all yours for just a few V-Bucks.

Mr. Wick won’t be around forever, so you had better hop to it if you want to get his stuff. Happy assassinating!