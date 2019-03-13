What Movies Can I Watch on BBC iPlayer?

UPDATE: March 13 - We’ve refreshed this guide in order to keep it up to date for March 2019

iPlayer’s for more than the BBC’s own TV shows. There’s a small but varied library of films to watch as well, although some only stick around for the default 30 days. We present for you here a few of the highlights you can watch this month.

Drama

Man on the Moon (1999)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jim Carrey plays controversial comic Andy Kaufman with uncanny accuracy, and while the film’s a little heavy on the usual biographical tropes his performance is never less than gripping.

A Simple Plan (1998)

Three men find a crashed plane, a dead man and a bag containing 4 million dollars. What could possibly go wrong, apart from everything? Sam Raimi directs Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton and Bridget Fonda in a tense thriller about what happens when amateurs try to act like criminals.

Made in Dagenham (2010)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

At the local Ford Motor factory, the women in charge of sewing the textiles together for the cars are displeased at being paid less than the men they work alongside. To protest this injustice, they stage a walkout that ends up having an international impact. Based on the real life strike that took place at the Ford Dagenham plant in 1968.

Horror

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

(Image credit: Image Ten)

One of the horror genre’s most notable films, directed by the legendary George Romero. As the dead rise from their graves, Barbra and Johnny must find other survivors and try to make it through the night by hiding in a remote farmhouse. The film helped define the modern concept of the zombie, and introduced the bloody gory violence that horror films now so frequently feature, making it entertaining for casual fans or major cinephiles.

It Follows (2014)

(Image credit: Northern Lights Films)

After a date with her boyfriend ends with sex, Jay suddenly finds that Hugh’s abandoned her, warning her that she is going to be stalked by a being only visible to her that is going to try to kill her. When this turns out to be true, Jay and her friends try to track Hugh down again while escaping from the clutches of the shape-shifting monster.

Comedy

Simon Amstell: Carnage (2017)

(Image credit: BBC)

This is an odd one, but then Simon Amstell is an odd one too. Carnage is a mockumentary set in the future, when eating meat, eggs and dairy are outlawed. It’s often very funny, but it’s often very distressing too.

Wonder Boys (2000)

Michael Douglas delivers a great performance alongside Tobey Maguire and Frances McDormand in this screwball comedy about an ageing professor. It’s nice to see Douglas acting for a change.