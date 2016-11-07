DirecTV Now Tempts Cord Cutters with Free Apple TV

In case $35 for more than 100 streaming online channels doesn’t sound like a good bargain to you, AT&T is willing to sweeten its DirecTV Now Deal.

Committed subscribers to the new cable replacement service will get either a free Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick as part of the promotion. The cost of the subscription in either case is less than the cost of the device, making it a potentially good deal just for the gadgets themselves.

Variety claims to have intercepted customer support documents from the upcoming service which detail, among other things, how the company plans to incentivize new customers with shiny new toys. Subscribers who commit to one month ($35) will receive a Fire TV Stick ($40), while those who commit to three months ($105) will receive an Apple TV ($150). Presumably, this also means that DirecTV Now will launch with Apple TV and Fire TV support.

The customers service documents also confirmed some of the channels in the new service’s lineup and revealed a handful of others. DirecTV Now will reportedly play host to BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CBS, Food Network, Fox, Hallmark, MTV, NBC, Nickelodeon, TBS, TCM, TNT and TV Land, among others. However, Variety pointed out that the same channel lineup may not be available in all locations, like PlayStation Vue, and that the network lineup could still change before the service debuts.

DirecTV Now will also make use of premium add-ons, like its competitors Sling TV and PS Vue. The documents draw attention to premium channels such as HBO and Cinemax, but doesn’t give pricing options for either one.

Beyond that, DirecTV Now will give users a seven-day trial (like Sling TV) and the ability to watch shows up to three days after they air on certain networks (unlike Sling TV). The service will probably be up and running by the end of the month, at which point we’ll take a closer look at what it has to offer.