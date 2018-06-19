Get a Nest Theromstat on the Cheap Plus a Free Google Home Mini

The Nest Thermostat is one of the best smart thermostats on the market. And you can get it at a low price alongside a Google-powered speaker if you act quickly.

Today only (June 19), Home Depot is offering the Nest Thermostat E bundled with a Google Home Mini for just $139. The Nest Thermostat E normally costs $169 by itself, so not only is it $30 off, but you're also getting a free Google Home Mini speaker. (You must add both items to your shopping cart manually). For further comparison, Home Depot's deal even undercuts Walmart's current sale price for the same bundle.

The Nest Thermostat E is a budget version of the popular Nest Thermostat. The differences between the two thermostats include a lower resolution screen for the E and the fact that it's made of plastic components,; it also isn't compatible with as many HVAC systems as the original Nest. Otherwise, it packs the same features as its pricier sibling.

If you prefer the look of the original Nest Thermostat, Home Depot has it bundled with a free Google Home Mini for $249. (Walmart has the same deal). However, if you prefer just a standalone Nest Thermostat, Amazon has it for $211.99, which is just $12 more than its all-time price low for 2018.