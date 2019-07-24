Best iOS Games 2019

Image 1 of 11 Best iOS Action Game: Ordia Ordia feels like a throwback to an earlier time for iOS gaming, with easy-to-grasp gameplay, colorful graphics and almost soothing audio. You control a new life-form that's just trying to fight its way up through primordial ooze and out to the surface world. To launch your little guy ever higher, just flick downward with your finger, taking care to angle the flick to avoid obstacles and enemies. It sounds simple, but different challenges and game-play modes will keep you coming back to Ordia for more. MORE: See all the top iOS Action games

Image 2 of 11 Best iOS Casino or Dice Game: Zynga Poker Play Texas hold 'em poker with your friends or random players worldwide from the comfort of your touch-screen device with Zynga Poker. The app offers casual games of hold 'em, or competitive tournament variants such as Shootouts or Sit-n-Go. The free chips delivered to your account daily, with extra chips available for real money, will keep you coming back day after day. MORE: See all the top iOS Casino Games

Image 3 of 11 Best iOS Sports Game: R.B.I. Baseball R.B.I. Baseball is already the most realistic baseball sim for iPhones, and the 2019 update improves that further with tweaks to animations and ball physics. Rosters reflect the 2019 season, and uniforms are update for the new season as well. The big addition in this version is a Franchise Mode, allowing you to control a team over multiple seasons in which you pursue pennants. MORE: See all the top iOS Sports games

Image 4 of 11 Best iOS Strategy Game: Sid Meier's Civilization VI You can now lead one of Earth's great civilizations from the Stone Age to the Space Age from your iPhone. Once restricted to iPads, Sid Meier's Civilization VI now works with recent iPhones (anything from the iPhone 7 or later), with the mobile game particularly well suited for devices with larger screens. This world-building sim has you exploring an area, exploiting its resources and developing your cultural and scientific achievements; you also need to keep an eye on rival civilizations, responding to them with a mix of either diplomacy or military engagement. You can download the app for free and get 60 turns before you have to pay for the full version. That's $25 now in honor of the release, a significant cut from the usual $60 in-app purchase. MORE: See all the top iOS Strategy games

Image 5 of 11 Best iOS Puzzle & Word Game: Monument Valley 2 Get ready for a sequel that improves upon the original. Monument Valley 2 brings back the mentally stimulating puzzles of its predecessor, but with color and light. Monument Valley 2 adds welcome new features like the ability to control a second character — the heroine Ro is joined by her child on this journey — while maintaining the minimalist look and immersive music that made the first game such a joy to play. Best of all, you can dive right in, even if you never played the first Monument Valley and not miss a beat. MORE: See all the best iOS Puzzle & Word games

Image 6 of 11 Best iOS Racing Game: Asphalt 9: Legends It's the gorgeous graphics that make Asphalt 9: Legends stand out from the racing crowd. From the stunning cars that come straight from Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini and others to the detailed courses that stretch from San Francisco to the Himalayas, there's plenty to feast your eyes upon as you roar toward the finish line. With the game handling acceleration and turns, your job is to manage nitro boosts, drifts and other stunts as you rack up bonuses you can use to unlock new customizable rides. MORE: See all the top iOS Racing games

Image 7 of 11 Best iOS RPG Game: Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition It’s a smooth transition from console RPG to your iPhone’s screen for the latest version of the Final Fantasy epic. Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition manages to be mobile-friendly while retaining the game’s core story and charm. Instead of photo-realism, you get “chibi”-style graphics that still respect the same story beats and combat complexities of Final Fantasy. The first chapter of this episodic game is free, and you can buy subsequent episodes through in-app purchases. MORE: See all the top iOS RPG games

Image 8 of 11 Best iOS Card/Board Game: Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft is a fun and free digital collectible card game that you won't be able to stop playing. Playing as one of the great heroes (or villains) of the Warcraft universe, you'll fight epic duels and summon allies and minions to your side. Learning the rules is a snap and are the same regardless of what platform you play on, for those times you play outside of your iOS device. You can earn gold that can be spent on booster packs. Plus, in the Arena mode you can play in a special, "sealed draft" format that rewards canny deck building and smart play. MORE: See all the top iOS Card and Board games

Image 9 of 11 Best iOS Adventure Game: Oxenfree The 1980s teenage horror flick comes to life on your iPhone in Oxenfree, a game that centers around an overnight trip to an island that’s home to an abandoned military outpost. You join Alex, her new stepbrother Jonas and a few other friends as they try to unravel a paranormal mystery. We’re particularly taken with Oxenfree’s branching storyline and charming graphics. MORE: See all the top iOS Adventure games

Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: HQ) Best iOS Trivia Game: HQ Trivia HQ Trivia lets trivia buffs engage in their two greatest passions — showing off how much they know and turning that knowledge into cash prizes. Live daily trivia contests give you a chance to claim a share of the cash prize by answering 12 multiple choice questions correctly (though HQ has started experimenting with other forms of prizes in addition to cash). This combo of rapid-fire trivia, live hosted games, and real money payouts make this mobile game a winner, with HQ also offering sports- and word-themed games from within the same app. MORE: See all the top iOS Trivia games