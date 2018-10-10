Asus ROG Phone Price and Pre-Order Date Unveiled

Asus is planning some big things for its upcoming ROG phone. And now it's revealed pricing and pre-order availability.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The company said late on Tuesday that it will begin accepting preorders for the Asus ROG (Republic of Gamers) starting on Oct. 18. That's the same day the company is planning to hold a press event to discuss the smartphone in more detail. According to Engadget, which earlier reported on the news, the 128GB version will retail for $899. If you're hoping to snag the 512GB option, however, you'll need to shell out $1,099.

The ROG phone will go head-to-head with another anticipated gaming phone in the Razer Phone 2, whose pricing and specs have not yet been released.

The ROG phone will work with a variety of add-ons that should enhance your gameplay experience. The mobile desktop dock, for instance, will cost $230. Other docks that are compatible with the ROG, including the TwinView Dock and WiGig Dock, will cost you $400 and $330, respectively. The TwinView Dock is designed to add another screen to the smartphone, so you can play games in a dual-monitor mode. The WiGig Dock effectively turns the smartphone into a game console. A Gamevice controller will set you back $90. The ROG Phone case will cost $60.

Asus' decision to price the ROG similarly to other high-end handsets, like the iPhone XS, is perhaps no surprise. The device is a powerful smartphone that runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Adreno 630 graphics and is specifically optimized for high-end gaming. The handset also features a 6-inch full-HD+ screen.

We had some hands-on tiime with the ROG Phone earlier this year and we were generally impressed with its performance. When pre-orders begin on Oct. 18, they'll be available at the Asus store, Microsoft Stores, and Amazon.