Ask an Expert: Virtual Reality with Sherri Smith

Are you having difficulty finding the right VR setup? Need an expert’s opinion on the latest and greatest?

For a time, we’re going to help you and answer questions regarding laptop tech support. What type of tech you’re looking for, how powerful of a setup you need, and the gear necessary to cover all your needs.

Our special guest this week is Sherri Smith, Editor on Tom’s Guide and LaptopMag. She finds her way exploring virtual reality, playing the latest and greatest games and testing the newest headphones. When she’s not reviewing technology, she talks about it on CNN, Fox News and Chedder. In her downtime you can find her at home cooking with the latest kitchen tech, or out about town tasting a good scotch.

‘Ask an Expert’ will be running from 2PM July 26th, 2017 to 4PM July 28th, 2017. The forum thread will open on 2PM July 25th in preparation for questions.

Ask an Expert Rules

All Rules of Conduct apply.

Keep questions direct and to the point.

Avoid opinion bias, as in, "Why are all your products awesome/horrible?"

Be respectful of our guests--no insults, no leading questions.

Do not post duplicate questions or repost your question multiple times.

Not all questions may be answered.

Questions may not be answered in the order in which they are received or posted.

To reiterate: No opinion bias, insults, leading questions, or breaking the Rules of Conduct. Breaking these rules may result in a one-day ban.



Only registered users will be able to ask questions, so if you haven’t yet, be sure to register now for your chance to participate!



The official representatives will reply periodically over the time the AMA is active using a recognized and verified account.



Please join us on this date to throw your questions into the mix!

What: Ask an Expert

When: Wednesday July 26th – Friday July 28th

Who: Your Community Staff with Special Guest Sherri Smith