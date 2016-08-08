Apple Watch 2 Coming This Year with Slew of Upgrades (Report)

One of the reasons I stopped wearing the Apple Watch is that it wasn't reliable enough as a running partner. Sure, it can guesstimate your distance and pace based on the number of steps you take, but it's not the same thing as real GPS. The Apple Watch 2 sounds more promising.

According to a new report by Macrumors, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued a report that predicts that the Apple Watch 2 will feature built-in GPS, a faster processor (built by TMSC), a barometer and higher-capacity battery.

If the analyst's predictions hold true, you also won't have to take off your Apple Watch 2 when taking a shower, as he says it will sport a waterproof design.



Despite all of these upgrades, including a thinner display, the Apple Watch 2 will supposedly have a similar design. I hope that part isn't true, as I wouldn't mind a lighter casing.

What's missing on the Apple Watch 2? According to Kuo, it won't have 4G LTE built in, and cellular connectivity may not arrive until later models. 5G networks are supposed to be more efficient and optimized for wearable devices, so it might make sense for Apple to wait to make its wearable independent of the iPhone.

The Apple Watch 2 might not be the only Apple Watch launching this fall. Kuo says that Apple will update the existing Apple Watch with the faster CPU and waterproofing, leaving new features like GPS for the Apple Watch 2.

Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch 2 alongside the iPhone 7 in early September, and both devices could go on sale Sept. 16. Will you be picking one up? Tell us in the comments.