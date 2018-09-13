Beats' Colorful New Buds Are Perfect For Your iPhone XR

Apple announced a number of new products at this week's iPhone event, but it neglected its Beats audio division. But that doesn't mean headphone junkies have nothing to look forward to from the Cupertino company.



To be fair, Beats isn't actually releasing new headphones any time soon. But the company did announce new color options for its urBeats model, designed to match Apple's new iPhone Xs and iPhone XR. Specifically, we're getting yellow, blue, and coral.

We're also going to see Beats' Solo3 Wireless in "satin gold" and "satin silver."

The urBeats will be out later this fall, probably around the same time the iPhone XR launches. Their current colors, black and "defiant black-red" are currently $59.95 on the Apple store. The Solo3 are already available for $299.95. But hey, if you're only spending $749 on the iPhone XR, maybe you can afford to splurge on a matching pair.



On the other hand, it's unclear whether $60 is worth it for the much more basic urBeats. In our urBeats review, we found them durable with clear audio, but very uncomfortable and difficult to seal.

At yesterday's Apple event, the company revealed three new iPhones: the Xs and Xs Max, and the more affordable iPhone XR. The Xs and Xs Max both feature OLED screens, while the 6.1-inch XR uses a Liquid Retina display with LCD technology.

The Xr will come in a whopping six colors: white, black, blue, coral and yellow (in addition to a Product Red version). If you want all of your accessories to match, keep an eye on the Beats section of the Apple Store.