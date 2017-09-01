iPhone 8 Surprise: Here's What Apple Is Really Calling It

Apple might have thrown an iPhone 8 curveball at the very last moment.

The company, which is planning to host an event unveiling the iPhone 8 later this month, is rumored to be switching up the names on its upcoming iPhones. Instead of an iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and an iPhone 8, Apple might instead be opting for an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone Edition.

According to 9to5Mac, which cited sources, Apple's iPhone 8 will be a minor upgrade over last year's iPhone 7. The iPhone 8 Plus, meanwhile, would be the update to last year's iPhone 7 Plus. The iPhone Edition will be used on what has been known across the Web as the iPhone 8, a device that could come with a strikingly different design and all-glass enclosure.

Casemakers obtained the naming from Apple, according to 9to5Mac, and are now working on printing their labels and other materials ahead of the iPhone's launch later this month. The casemakers, who were not identified, also showed the Apple information to retailers, according to the report.

Rumors have been swirling for months about Apple's plans for its upcoming iPhones. And along the way, most reports have suggested that Apple would name its new, high-end iPhone the iPhone 8. Other reports, however, have suggested that perhaps Apple could go with iPhone X or iPhone Edition.

Using the iPhone Edition branding might make some sense.

On the Apple Watch side, the company has showcased standard models with the Apple Watch branding followed by its generation, or series. The highest-end Apple Watch, however, has been called the Apple Watch Edition. The "Edition" branding has been used by Apple to differentiate its top-of-the-line models and give it some leeway in pricing it higher than other devices. Apple might do it again with the iPhone.

Aside from a different name, the casemakers said that Apple's iPhone Edition will indeed come with wireless charging, as rumors had suggested. The company will also go with a glass design and stainless steel chassis and use facial recognition instead of a Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Look for us to get the final word on the iPhone Edition from Apple, when it hosts its big iPhone unveiling on September 12 at Apple Park.