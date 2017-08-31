Forget the iPhone 8, iPhone 8s Could Be This Huge

Apple's iPhone 8 hasn't even been announced yet, and already we're talking about its successor.

(Image credit: Benjamin Geskin)

The tech giant is planning to offer two iPhone screen sizes next year: 5.85 inches and 6.46 inches, the Korea Herald is reporting, citing sources who claim to have knowledge of its plans.

The report, which was earlier discovered by 9to5Mac, suggests the smaller version will be an update to this year's iPhone 8 and the larger model will be a "Plus" version similar to how Apple currently sells the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

If that's true and Apple only offers two models next year, it would also suggest it's the end of the line for the existing iPhone 7 design, which is expected to carry on into next year with rumored iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus models.

According to the Korea Herald, the same source said earlier this year that Apple was planning a 5.28-inch iPhone 9 and a 6.46-inch iPhone 9 Plus for next year. However, Apple ultimately ditched the smaller size because of improvements in screen technology and apparent consumer demand for the larger screen.

Apple is rumored to be working on three new iPhones for this year, including one known as the iPhone 8. That device is expected to offer an OLED screen — the first of its kind in an Apple device — and deliver a revamped design that centers on glass. Next year, Apple is expected to eliminate the current iPhone form factor and focus on OLED and big-screen designs going forward.

According to the report, Apple has bumped up its work on the next iPhone because of "facility investment and production plans." In other words, it wants to make sure it can produce enough screens to satisfy demand.

The source didn't say what else Apple might have planned, including whether the company would stick to the same design as the iPhone 8 or try something new in the iPhone 8s. But as with anything Apple- and iPhone-related, look for many more rumors on it before its launch next year.