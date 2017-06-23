Take Up to $200 Off Alienware PCs with This Coupon

If you want to play the top PC games at their highest settings, you'll need a potent gaming rig by your side.

While Alienware makes some of the best gaming PCs, oftentimes the company's premium models can easily reach the $2,000 mark.

Fortunately, you can now use the following coupons to take an extra $50 to $200 off any Alienware desktop priced from $499 to $1,599 or more.

"50OFF499" extra $50 off $499 or more

$499 or more "100OFF999" extra $100 off $999 or more

$999 or more "200OFF1599" extra $200 off $1,599 or more

The coupons can be used on our top gaming PC pick, the Alienware Aurora. After coupon "50OFF499" the entry-level model (3GHz Core i5-7400 quad CPU, 8GB RAM, 2TB 7200rpm HDD, Radeon RX 560) drops to $799.99, whereas the top-of-the-line model (42.GHz Core i7-7700K quad CPU, 16GB RAM, 2TB 7200rpm HDD, GTX 1080) drops to $1,549 after coupon "50OFF1599".

The coupons can be used on any Alienware desktop that meets the price requirements. The sale ends Thursday, June 29 at 8am ET.