Chromatic Typewriter Lets You Type Up a Painting

Created by artist Tyree Callahan, this 1937 Underwood Standard Typewriter is anything but standard. In fact, it is so not-standard that it shouldn't even be called a typewriter at all. Callahan's Chromatic Typewriter is an ingenius invention that uses a variety of different colors dispensed with each unique key rather than the traditional letters found on a regular typewriter.

It's one thing to open up Microsoft Paint and dabble around to create a piece of art, but the satisfaction of literally painting a picture with a typewriter must be pretty amazing, not to mention insanely fun. As awesome as it sounds, the typewriter is still a prototype and each color must be manually refilled after every painting, but anybody without the artistic talent to create a painting by hand might be willing to go through the trouble of refilling a few paint cartridges.

Even though it is just a prototype, Callahan has already put the typewriter up for sale, pricing it at around $3,000-$5,000. You might consider the price to be a bit steep, but the typewriter itself is already an incredible work of art, one that we're pretty sure somebody out there would pay much more than $5,000 for. Unfortunately for the rest of us, the Chromatic Typewriter probably won't be available commercially but more information can be found on Callahan's website.