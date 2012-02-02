Trending

Chromatic Typewriter Lets You Type Up a Painting

By Style 

This typewriter brings new meaning to the term "finger painting"

Created by artist Tyree Callahan, this 1937 Underwood Standard Typewriter is anything but standard. In fact, it is so not-standard that it shouldn't even be called a typewriter at all. Callahan's Chromatic Typewriter is an ingenius invention that uses a variety of different colors dispensed with each unique key rather than the traditional letters found on a regular typewriter.

It's one thing to open up Microsoft Paint and dabble around to create a piece of art, but the satisfaction of literally painting a picture with a typewriter must be pretty amazing, not to mention insanely fun. As awesome as it sounds, the typewriter is still a prototype and each color must be manually refilled after every painting, but anybody without the artistic talent to create a painting by hand might be willing to go through the trouble of refilling a few paint cartridges.

Even though it is just a prototype, Callahan has already put the typewriter up for sale, pricing it at around $3,000-$5,000. You might consider the price to be a bit steep, but the typewriter itself is already an incredible work of art, one that we're pretty sure somebody out there would pay much more than $5,000 for. Unfortunately for the rest of us, the Chromatic Typewriter probably won't be available commercially but more information can be found on Callahan's website.