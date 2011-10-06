Meet the Toilet Paper Printer

Toilet paper isn't exactly the most versatile of napkin products, seeing as how it is mostly just used to wipe our bottoms and blow our noses. It's difficult to write on, so you can't exactly use it for cute little memo notes or anything. Well, unless you happen to have Mario Lukas' Toilet Paper Printer that is.

An entry for the hardware hacking contest, "Mach Flott Den Schrott" held by German technology magazine c't, the Toilet Paper Printer uses a roll of toilet paper to print small sheets of text. At first it may not seem like the most practical of ideas, but designer Mario Lukas has gone one step further by integrating an Ethernet port into the printer.

The networking support allows Lukas to print internet content such as Tweets, Facebook posts and even RSS feeds. So if you'd like to create an art project with a toilet paper roll filled with tweets and Facebook posts, head on over to Lukas' page and make your very own! (If you can read German)