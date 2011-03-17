Nokia Patents Show Two Tablet Devices

Nokia may have just announced an ambition to make Windows Phone 7 its primary smartphone OS but prior to that, the company had all kinds of plans involving Symbian and MeeGo, the Linux-based OS it developed in conjunction with Intel. Here’s a device that the company filed a patent for last year.



Filed by Nokia in May of 2010 and just recently published by the U.S Patent and Trademark Office, the patent sketches portray an N8-like tablet but reveal little about the specs or even the OS of the device. We can see a smattering of ports along one side of the device, but other than that, there’s not much else to see. Since this patent was discovered by Boy Genius Report, Electronista managed to unearth a second filing for another, similar device. Also filed in May of 2010, the design of the second tablet is a little different to the first, but again, the filing offers nothing else in the way of information about specifications or operating systems.

It’s very likely these are tablets that have been shelved since Nokia’s decision to move away from MeeGo and towards Windows Phone 7, but you never know.



