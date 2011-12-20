Memory Companies Creating Next-Gen Security for Flash

Five well-known companies have banded together to collaborate on a new content protection technology for flash memory devices.

Under what they call the "Next Generation Secure Memory Initiative," Panasonic, Samsung, SanDisk, Sony and Toshiba will start preparing for licensing and promotion of high-definition security for SD cards and embedded memory used in devices like tablets and smartphones. This new security measure will be able to protect HD content through the use of unique ID (identification) technology for flash memory, and "robust" copy protection based on public key infrastructure.

According to the party of five, this initiative should allow for HD network downloads, streaming broadcast content while on the go, and HD Digital Copy/Managed Copy from Blu-ray Discmedia. "With these applications, users can enjoy HD content on a wide range of devices, including Android-based smartphones and tablets, TVs and Blu-ray products," the group promises.

"Samsung believes that the time is ripe for an advanced security solution and welcomes the opportunity to deliver a highly viable solution using flash memory chips. Samsung's ongoing commitment to technology excellence will now further extend to early market availability of high-performance NAND technologies implementing the new advanced security solution," said Young-Hyun Jun, Executive Vice President, Memory Business, Samsung Electronics. Co., Ltd.

On Monday, the group said their combined efforts should enable them to start licensing the new secure memory technology early next year. This will likely lead to actual products sometime in 2012 although they didn't specify an actual projected quarter.

"This technology will open a new door to flash memory applications. As a flash memory manufacturer, we are pleased that our flash memory technology will contribute to bringing people more convenient and exciting experiences of HD content. We will continue our development efforts to create surprising innovation," said Yasuo Naruke, Corporate Vice President, Vice President, Memory Division, Semiconductor & Storage Products Company, Toshiba Corporation.

To learn more about the Next Generation Secure Memory Initiative, head here.