Forbes List Shows Google Founders Losing Power

These days, it seems like Google has a hand in every market. However, the company is apparently losing power. At least, its founders are. Larry Page and Sergey Brin have dropped to 22nd and 23rd place on Forbes' Most Powerful People list. Last year, the pair managed to make the top ten, jointly occupying fifth place on the list.

Though they've dropped a good 17 places, the Google founders are in good company, with numerous tech figures appearing on the list of the 68 most powerful people in the world. Bottom of the list is Wikileaks Editor-in-Chief Julian Assange. Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, came in at 66; Tata Sons Chairman, Ratan Tata, placed at 61; Baidu CEO,

Robin Li, nabbed 46; Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg got the 40th spot, sandwiched between the Secretary-General of the UN and the Dalai Lama; Li Ka-Shing, Chairman of Hutchison Whampoa and Chueng Kong, placed at number 36; CEO of GE, Jeffrey Immelt, is at number 35; Telmex Chairman, Carlo Slim Helu, placed 21st and Apple CEO, Steve Jobs, comes in at 17.

The only tech figure to place in the top ten was Bill Gates and he did so by the skin of his teeth, placing tenth between Zhou Xiaochuan, the governor of the People's Bank of China, and Sonia Gandhi, President of the Indian National Congress. People's Republic of China President, Hu Jintao; U.S. President, Barack Obama; and King of Saudi Arabia, Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz al Saud, claimed places one, two and three.

Check out the full list here.