EA Shutters Pet Society, The Sims Social and SimCity Social

Due to a declining activity and player numbers, EA has made the “difficult decision” to close down a number of its social gaming titles on Facebook, specifically Pet Society, SimCity Social and The Sims Social, which will go permanently offline June 14, 2013. This provides a little less than two months for players to say farewell to their prized virtual possessions and perhaps spend the remainder of their in-game currency since it is unknown as to whether any refunds will be provided.

EA has made it clear that the company will “continue to deliver popular titles for Facebook, most notably games from PopCap, including Bejeweled Blitz, Solitaire Blitz and the recently-announced Plants vs. Zombies Adventures” and will, in fact, be offering current players with a special promotion to facilitate a smooth transition to an unknown PopCap game. Information as to exactly what this special offer will include is expected to appear in-game at some point in the near future.

In addition to the aforementioned drop off in player interest, it would be reasonable to assume that these game closures are related to the company’s on-going shakeup due to consistent losses and John Riccitiello’s resignation as CEO. Based on the significant layoffs that EA’s mobile division has seen already, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the company shutter more of its Facebook titles in the near future.