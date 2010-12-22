Early Access to Gears 3 With Bulletstorm Epic Ed.

Friday Electronic Arts and Epic Games announced the "Epic Edition" of Bulletstorm, People Can Fly's upcoming FPS for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC. Assuming to be only available for Xbox 360 gamers, the Epic Edition will come packed with the game and guaranteed early access to the public beta for Gears of War 3.

"Epic is poised to break new ground in 2011 with Gears of War 3 and Bulletstorm," said Dr. Michael Capps, president of Epic Games. "With these two highly anticipated triple-A experiences comes a unique opportunity to do something to really excite players, and that's what we intend to accomplish with the support of Microsoft Game Studios and EA. This is for the shooter fans."

In addition to receiving early access to the Gear of War 3 beta, the Epic Edition will give players in-game Bulletstorm content when playing online including 25,000 experience points, visual upgrades for their iconic leash, deadly Peace Maker Carbine, boots and armor.

"With this unique gear, gamers can kill with skill in style," EA said. "Bulletstorm's insane Anarchy four-player online cooperative mode takes full advantage of the game's unique skillshot gameplay and unlock/upgrade weapon system to deliver the best possible multiplayer experience within the Bulletstorm world. The combination of Bulletstorm's multiplayer gameplay and skillshot system creates a frantic and frenzied experience setting itself apart from the multiplayer experiences in traditional shooter games."

Bulletstorm is currently on track for a February 22, 2011 release here in the States. The action-shooter is also slated to hit Europe three days later on February 25, 2011.

Hey Epic, how about doing something Unreal?