Bill Gates Murders Steve Ballmer on South Park, Sponsored by Xbox One

The next-generation video game console wars are heating up just a week before Black Friday, and Comedy Central's "South Park" wasted no time making a mockery of both events. The lewd comedy cartoon's latest episode is the last part of a two-episode special that showcases what the battle between PS4 and Xbox One would be like if it were fought "Game of Thrones" style.



The episode begins with death-prone mumbler Kenny, who is dressed up like a princess to mock "Game of Thrones" mainstay Daenerys Targaryen. Princess Kenny, as he's referred to throughout the episode, has betrayed his friends by choosing to buy a PS4 over Microsoft's Xbox One.



Meanwhile, a wizard hat-wearing Cartman is training his army of friends in combat to prepare for Black Friday Xbox One shopping. Troubled by Kenny's defection, Cartman reaches out to Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer for some help in the console wars. However, Ballmer insists on being a pacifist and shrugs off the PS4 conflict.



Unfortunately, Ballmer's neutrality doesn't sit well with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates, who has the fictional version of Ballmer violently murdered in his office before starting an aggressive push for the Xbox One.



"There's only going to be one winner," said the fake Gates in the episode.



Gates then promises to a South Park news reporter that he will incite a Black Friday riot, which the reporter hopes will increase ratings.



"Let's not forget that having a bloodbath on Black Friday is good for us," said the reporter.



With the stage set for a massive Black Friday battle, the shopping holiday is suddenly delayed by none other than "Thrones" author George R. R. Martin. After finding out that only the first 100 people to show up to the mall on Dec. 6 will receive special deals, the horde of shoppers begins

attacking each other with weapons provided by Gates.



The episode was less about the impending console wars and more about people's sometimes-tragic obsession with Black Friday shopping. Here's to hoping everyone's real-life Black Friday is nowhere near as dark as the one that a fictional Bill Gates created. Oh, and Steve Ballmer, you might want to stay out of your office for a while.



