How to Save Skype Video Messages on Android

If you frequently send and receive video messages via Skype and wish there were a way to download the clips to your phone, a new update might just make your day.

The latest version of Skype for Android lets you save video messages you've sent and received to your gallery so you can keep them for posterity (or blackmail). It's only available for video messages, meaning clips that you send to your friends over Skype IM, not the video calls you make.

Update to the latest version of Skype (6.11) on your Android device. Long press the video you want to save in the conversation window. Select Save To Gallery. Open your Movies or Videos folder on your phone to find the clip.

Video files can be large, and storing them on your phone can take up precious space, so be judicious in selecting the files you download. Otherwise, you can delete the large files or back them up to a separate location to save space.

Other improvements in the latest version of Skype include enhanced search, which lets you look up content in your chat history in addition to contact and group names, as well as better conversation management tools.