PICTURED: The Google Phone Unboxed

Aside from the few pictures of Google's Nexus One that appeared on Twitter a couple of weeks back, there has been little else available to those eager to know more. Until today that is.
While there are still no official specs to speak of and Google has yet to announce a launch date, pictures of the packaging and a subsequent unboxing appeared on Twitter.
*Images via Engadget
Hold out for this one. Word is they'll be selling them through retailers but without a contract and for a decent price, too. I'm not saying I'm 100% sure it's true, just that it's worth waiting to find out! :)
If you're willing to go with GSM I'd wait for this. It will probably be a while before CDMA support comes to this phone since US is the only one that uses CDMA. If you like CDMA and don't need a slide out keyboard I would HTC Eris. Which appears to be a slightly downgraded version of this phone. Of course I am biased since I own the Eris, and love it and am patiently waiting for the Update to speed up the phone.
Anyone agree with me?