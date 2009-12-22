Trending

PICTURED: The Google Phone Unboxed

By

Packaging, casing and just a smidgen of UI.

Aside from the few pictures of Google's Nexus One that appeared on Twitter a couple of weeks back, there has been little else available to those eager to know more. Until today that is.

While there are still no official specs to speak of and Google has yet to announce a launch date, pictures of the packaging and a subsequent unboxing appeared on Twitter.

*Images via Engadget

  • kyeana 22 December 2009 23:16
    hmmm.... hold out for this or switch to the droid?
  • traesta 22 December 2009 23:21
    hopefully these new phones wont be as disappointing as the LG VU.
  • nachowarrior 22 December 2009 23:21
    nice job on not fixing/remo\/ing the broken/trashy ad's toms!
  • Abrahm 22 December 2009 23:26
    This doesn't look like it's anything special, and if it is running a normal version of Android then it is really just another Android phone on the market. Still good to see Android growing though, it is the best phone platform available.
  • JMcEntegart 22 December 2009 23:31
    kyeanahmmm.... hold out for this or switch to the droid?
    Hold out for this one. Word is they'll be selling them through retailers but without a contract and for a decent price, too. I'm not saying I'm 100% sure it's true, just that it's worth waiting to find out! :)
  • danish_2828 22 December 2009 23:54
    JMcEntegartHold out for this one. Word is they'll be selling them through retailers but without a contract and for a decent price, too. I'm not saying I'm 100% sure it's true, just that it's worth waiting to find out!
    If you're willing to go with GSM I'd wait for this. It will probably be a while before CDMA support comes to this phone since US is the only one that uses CDMA. If you like CDMA and don't need a slide out keyboard I would HTC Eris. Which appears to be a slightly downgraded version of this phone. Of course I am biased since I own the Eris, and love it and am patiently waiting for the Update to speed up the phone.
  • twu 23 December 2009 00:02
    Google track, retain, and sell the users data, private informations, etc... Google needs to give it out for free.

    Anyone agree with me?
  • tester24 23 December 2009 00:10
    This phones looks like it's being made by HTC, look at the battery...
  • rooket 23 December 2009 00:29
    wow. I thought google phones had been out for over a year now. just shows what I haven't been into. imo a phone is a phone, I would be happy with just a regular ericsson. don't need to be chained to the internet everywhere I go. should have some fresh air some times.
  • ckthecerealkiller 23 December 2009 01:26
    tester24This phones looks like it's being made by HTC, look at the battery...That's because it is! :)
