Report: 1 in 5 US Divorces Due to Facebook

Although Facebook is mostly used as a social networking tool to keep in contact with friends and family, it's no surprise that a friendly poke, comment or maybe even a 'like' could cause some jealousy or suspicion within relationships. 

It also isn't too much of a surprise that simple online correspondences can evolve into complicated affairs. Whatever the case is, social networking has become engrained in our culture and is at the heart of many relationships being created, maintained and unfortunately ruined.

In a survey conducted by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML), researchers found that Facebook was mentioned in 1 out of every 5 divorces in the United States.

In addition, 81% of the country's busiest divorce attorneys mentioned an increase in the number of divorce cases that used social networking for evidence. Of course, Facebook was most often used as a primary source of evidence in 66% of online divorce evidence.

Steven Kimmons, a clinical psychologist practicing in Illinois stated that "We're coming across it more and more. One spouse connects online with someone they knew from high school. The person is emotionally available and they start communicating through Facebook."

"Within a short amount of time, the sharing of personal stories can lead to a deepened sense of intimacy, which in turn can point the couple in the direction of physical contact," Kimmons explained. "I don’t think these people typically set out to have affairs. A lot of it is curiosity. They see an old friend or someone they dated and decide to say ‘hello’ and catch up on where that person is and how they’re doing.”

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rpgplayer 04 March 2011 04:47
    lol, everyone has to have something to blame. 9/10 if a marriage is going to fail it isn't facebook that did it, it was the lack of commitment to the marriage. in the early years marriage was a LIFETIME commitment, now it's just a hey let's get married, if it doesn't work out you can just get divorced next week.
  • jhansonxi 04 March 2011 04:58
    I wonder how it compares to World of Warcraft or excessive game playing in general?
  • maestintaolius 04 March 2011 05:06
    ZOMG! Facebook threatens the holy institution of marriage! Ban it!
  • Ciuy 04 March 2011 05:06
    people tend to exagerate....Facebook is no excuse.
  • burnley14 04 March 2011 05:09
    jhansonxiI wonder how it compares to World of Warcraft or excessive game playing in general?I think you missed the point of the article. Do you typically chat it up with ex-girlfriends on WoW?
  • SteelCity1981 04 March 2011 05:17
    How about blaming their spouses for their infidelity actions in the first place instead of blaming it on some social networking site for the reasons why their marriages have failed.
  • hoofhearted 04 March 2011 05:31
    I seem to remember a show called 'cheaters'. Where is facebook cheaters? Hire a team of hackers. Create a website that solicits investigative services to disgruntled spouses and post all the gory details on the site.
  • ProDigit10 04 March 2011 05:32
    what kind of a crap title is that? (totally not true)
  • ProDigit10 04 March 2011 05:32
    99% of world's death caused by facebook!
  • Camikazi 04 March 2011 05:40
    SteelCity1981How about blaming their spouses for their infidelity actions in the first place instead of blaming it on some social networking site for the reasons why their marriages have failed.Haven't you heard? Taking responsibility for your own actions is out, blaming others is in now.
