I Got My Brain Mapped at CES for a Mind-Boosting Sleeve

LAS VEGAS - I didn’t think I’d be wearing a $30,000 brain-mapping helmet at CES 2019, but there I was getting a scan done to see what sort of impact the $55 eSmartr Sleeve can have on your gray matter.

Here’s the deal. The company does not make any real health claims about this product, nor is it approved by the FDA.

But eSmartr does say that this sleeve can tap into receptors into your arm that sends signals to your brain. And those signals can break up an interference between your brain’s frontal cortex and occipital lobe.

The supposed result? "Enhanced concentration and memory, heightened decision making, increased stamina and accelerated reaction times."

I got my brain mapped before wearing the eSmartr for about 30 minutes, and the before and after results were intriguing. The company’s software showed a rainbow of colors, which means that my brain was not in so-called homeostasis. Are you still with me?

After 30 minutes, the same scan showed mostly green, which the company says is good. Did I feel any different? I actually felt a bit more hyper, but that could have been the sheer adrenaline boost from having a strange helmet on my head.

eSmartr says some of the key target audiences for the sleeve are gamers and students. For example, by wearing this device you could feel less tired after a long Fortnite session and still have plenty of mental juice left over for a cramming session.

For now, I’m skeptical the eSmartr sleeve has real-world benefits. But at the very least the before-and-after brain mapping results intrigued me.