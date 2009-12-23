Trending

Darth Vader Rings Bell, Opens Wall Street

"You don't know the power of the dark side!"

The ringing of the bell at the New York Stock Exchange is an honor for those of great importance. One such great man, who had ambitions of conquering a galaxy, visited Wall Street yesterday to ring the opening bell.

That man is Darth Vader, also known as Anakin Skywalker. Also joining him to celebrate the lasting appeal of the Star Wars franchise were Storm Troopers and R2D2.

See the YouTube video below courtesy of the AP:

  • gayan 24 December 2009 04:54
    When will they have the deathstart over wall street....
    Reply
  • sliem 24 December 2009 04:59
    Superman is a great man.
    Darth Vader is evil, not a great man.
    Why not Hitler then, he's "great" too!
    Reply
  • Maxor127 24 December 2009 05:05
    Either symbolic or ironic of Wall Street's own dark ambitions and corruption.
    Reply
  • 24 December 2009 05:17
    That's no moon... that's the national debt!
    Reply
  • opmopadop 24 December 2009 05:37
    daa daa daa da da daaa da da daaa
    daa daa daa da da daaa da da ding
    Reply
  • daft 24 December 2009 06:16
    Darth should have givin the good ol' force grip on someones neck
    Reply
  • commandersozo 24 December 2009 06:18
    "Perhaps I can find new ways to motivate them."
    Reply
  • counterpart 24 December 2009 06:30
    That is obvioulsy an imposter in the clip. Darth Vader bows to no one but the Sith Lord.
    Reply
  • pwndcake 24 December 2009 07:22
    something something Dark Side
    Reply
