Darth Vader Rings Bell, Opens Wall Street

The ringing of the bell at the New York Stock Exchange is an honor for those of great importance. One such great man, who had ambitions of conquering a galaxy, visited Wall Street yesterday to ring the opening bell.

That man is Darth Vader, also known as Anakin Skywalker. Also joining him to celebrate the lasting appeal of the Star Wars franchise were Storm Troopers and R2D2.

See the YouTube video below courtesy of the AP: